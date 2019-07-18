Social workers: take our survey on what you look for in a job

Photo: adam121/fotolia

What motivates you when you are looking for a new job? Is it driven by the pay or are your drivers more about ensuring a better work-life balance?

Community Care has launched its annual survey designed to uncover what motivates and attracts social workers when job hunting.

Previous editions of the survey found social workers can be tempted by increased salaries, improved benefits and access to better technologies, but also highlights the importance of management approaches and relationships.

Statistics from the Department of Education show that the number of full-time equivalent social workers leaving their jobs rose by almost 16% in 2018 to 4,490 compared with 3,880 in 2017 in the year ending on 30th September 2018.

The survey aims to better understand these motivations. All responses will be completely anonymous, and the survey will take no longer than five minutes to complete. Community Care will share the findings in a forthcoming report soon.

Take our short survey on what you look for in a job here.