Child to parent violence and abuse: new podcast

The text of this article comprises excerpts from a new podcast episode by Community Care Inform about child and adolescent to parent violence and abuse (CAPA).

The experts

Helen Bonnick: Social worker and practice educator who specialises in child to parent violence and abuse. Her website Holes in the Wall brings together information, research and resources about this form of abuse for parents and professionals. She is the author of Child to Parent Violence and Abuse: a practitioners guide to working with families, Pavilion Publishing, 2019.

Jane Griffiths: Parent-child therapist, providing consultancy and training. Her Facebook page CAPAUK offers a ‘first response’ service to families and professionals.

What is child or adolescent to parent abuse?

Jane Griffiths

One common definition is “adolescent-to-parent abuse is any behaviour used by a young person to control, dominate or coerce parents. It is intended to threaten and intimidate, and puts the family safety at risk.” I always get a parent or a carer to consider a few questions:

Do you tread on eggshells around your child?

Do you change your parenting for fear of what could happen if you don’t toe the line or go along with what a young person is asking you?

Are you in fear of your child?

Children and teenagers always push boundaries. It is a biological, innate part of growing up – to test parents, to see how far they can go. But if we start going into those realms [where parents are in fear], that’s when we start thinking about whether it’s pushing over into an abusive relationship.

It’s also about a pattern. It’s not a one-off piece of behaviour…it builds up over time and suddenly you look around and the young person is in control of what’s happening in the family.

What do we know about why it happens?

Helen Bonnick

It would be easy to say, ‘It’s down to poor parenting,’ and that’s often the typical first response or assumption. But what we see is that actually often parents are trying very, very hard.

We might be looking at something that’s happened to a child early on – early trauma, or something’s happened in their development. And we see problems in regulating mood, in understanding what’s going on in their life, in responding to certain stimuli.

But we might also see a child who’s had a trauma later on or who has suffered grief and is finding difficulties in expressing what’s happening and their emotions. They might have witnessed domestic abuse or live with mental illness or substance abuse.

Often things come together. It might be one thing piled on another. And the children themselves are often very vulnerable because of the situation they’re in and what they’re expressing through their behaviour is often a communication to let us adults know that they are in distress and that they need help themselves.

Jane Griffiths

A lot of families that we work with, there are potentially learning disabilities for either the parent or the child. Children referred to us often have a secondary diagnosis, for example, of autism, Asperger’s, social defiant disorder, systemic family problems. There are also cultural factors and working with those is really important. Peer group can be a factor too.

Working with families