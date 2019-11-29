Social work cartoon: ‘IR35’
The latest from Fran...
November 29, 2019 in Workforce
More from Community Care
Related articles:
MPs to investigate workforce pressures faced by children’s social workers Social Worker of the Year Awards: submission deadline approaches Half of social workers consider leaving the profession for ‘less stress’, survey finds Social worker involved with Penny Appeal awarded MBE in birthday honours list
Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.
Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- How the family safeguarding model is helping to transform practice
- How a flexible working culture has transformed the lives of social workers in Hampshire
- Encouraging a better work-life balance in a rural setting
- Building strong communities to promote independence
- ‘We have permission from our senior leadership team to do things differently’
- Giving social workers the time and tools to achieve change
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters
No comments yet.