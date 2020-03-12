Get ready for Community Care Live 2020

Community Care Live delegates at the 2019 event

Community Care Live is returning this year, giving social workers and other social care professionals the chance to catch up on the latest social work learning and good practice, explore new opportunities and network with peers.

The 2020 event, delivered in partnership with Essex County Council, takes place on 13-14 October at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London, where delegates can enjoy 50 seminars – the vast majority of them free – packed with critical learning and good practice on social work.

With the introduction of annual registration under Social Work England, Community Care Live offers the perfect opportunity to enhance your continuing professional development to satisfy the new regulator’s requirements.

And you can also enjoy a range of drama-based learning as well as sessions in which you can participate yourself in our interactive zone, back this year for the second time.

Alongside the seminar programme, the event offers the opportunity to meet and network with peers, employers, providers and training organisations in our colocated exhibition.

As well as event partner Essex County Council, Community Care Live is being delivered with the support of our learning sponsor, Hampshire County Council, interactive zone sponsor Surrey County Council and event host Somerset County Council. It is thanks to them, and our exhibitors, that we are able to provide so much high-quality learning for free.

Registration for the event, including the opportunity to book your place on our paid-for legal seminars, will open later in the spring. So put October 13-14 in your diary and we will see you in London.