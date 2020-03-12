Are you ready for a new start?

If you are a social worker or occupational therapist that shares Lincolnshire’s values around innovating and working to empower people to be able to live their life to the full, they want hear from you.

In return, the council offers a reward package that includes competitive salaries, flexible working, generous leave entitlement and benefits as well as job security and progression opportunities.

If you have questions, contact them at ASCWorkforceInfo@lincolnshire.gov.uk, browse current job opportunities and apply for them here.

Alternatively, if you are looking for exciting and varied work experience opportunities, please visit the work experience portal here at for details of our offer and how to apply