The data below gives you a snapshot of life in Lincolnshire.
|Average caseload:
|18
|Average salary pa:
|level 1: £27,905 – £31,371,
level 2: £31,371 – £34,788,
advanced practitioner: £34,788 – £38,813,
practice supervisor: £38,813 – £43,662,
team manager: £50,430 – £55,503
|Ofsted rating:
|Outstanding
|Vacancy rate:
|6.2% compared to 16.5% England
(at 30 September 2018)
|Turnover rate:
|9.7% compared to 15.2% England
(at 30 September 2018)
|Agency rate:
|4% compared to 15.4% England
(at 30 September 2018)One of the most affordable places in the country with average house prices on average 35% lower than the national average.
|Average house prices:
Education:
Transport links:
|£128,924 – £251,584
(Rightmove 2019)90% of our schools are rated outstanding or good and we have two growing universities, both of which have achieved gold awards for their teaching excellence.
Lincolnshire is a gateway to the Midlands and East of England and has frequent trains to London and modern transport links.
