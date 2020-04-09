Coronavirus should not significantly increase DoLS caseloads, says government guidance

Photo by: nito

The coronavirus pandemic should not trigger a significant increase in Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) cases, government guidance issued today has said.

In most cases, changes to care and treatment arising from Covid-19 for people who lack relevant capacity can be handled without the requirement for care homes or hospitals to make a fresh DoLS application to the local authorities or Welsh health boards responsible for signing them off, said the advice.

However, in cases where applications are required in an emergency, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has issued a streamlined process for doing so.

The DHSC advice, published today and applicable to England and Wales, is designed to minimise additional pressures on the already-stretched DoLS system during the pandemic.

