Weekly care home deaths double in a fortnight but only minority of rise down to Covid-19

(credit: Romolo Tavani / Adobe Stock)

Weekly registered care home deaths in England and Wales have doubled within a fortnight but only a minority of the rise involved Covid-19, official figures have shown.

The number of deaths in care home rose from 2,489 in the week ending 27 March to 4,927 in the week ending 10 April, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released today showed.

However, while the number of weekly deaths in care homes recorded as involving Covid-19 rose sharply in that time – from 20 to 826 – this accounted for just one-third of the increase in total care home deaths.

The increase in recorded deaths follow mounting concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on care homes, including that the number of fatalities have been underestimated.

The ONS only started publishing weekly death figures by place of occurrence – including the number attributed to Covid-19 – from the week ending 13 March 2020.

However, while weekly care home deaths were relatively stable in the first three weeks, at just under 2,500, they rose sharply in the subsequent two weeks, those ending 3 and 10 April.

It is unclear how far the increase in the number of the deaths that were not recorded as involving Covid-19 was down to coronavirus-related fatalities being missed. Research published by provider umbrella body the National Care Forum last week suggested more than 2,500 people died in UK care homes from suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in the week 7-13 April, well above the 826 from 4-10 April recorded by the ONS for English and Welsh homes.

However, it’s possible that the rise in non-Covid-19 deaths could be significantly down to an increase in fatalities from other causes due to the pressures the pandemic is creating across the whole health and social care system.

Overall, the ONS figures showed that there were 18,516 deaths in England and Wales in the week ending 10 April, 7,996 than the average for the corresponding week over the previous five years.