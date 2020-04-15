Hancock: social care staff and care home residents with Covid-19 symptoms to get tested

Photo: Department of Health and Social Care

The government will roll out Covid-19 testing to all symptomatic adult social care staff, their family members and care home residents, following mounting concerns about the coronavirus’s impact on the sector.

Tests will also be provided to all residents admitted, or readmitted to care homes, from hospital, and eventually from the community, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said today, though he did not put timescales on the plan.

Hancock’s announcement came as providers, unions, charities and councils highlighted the severe pressures care homes – and the wider social care sector – were facing from Covid-19 without the resources and equipment to deal with them. This included fears of a mounting death toll within residential and nursing homes.

Today’s plan is part of the target of delivering 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, by rolling out access beyond people who are seriously ill in hospital and increasing numbers of NHS staff.

‘Among the most vulnerable to coronavirus’

“I am deeply conscious that people in residential care are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus,” said Hancock. “We are doing everything we can to keep workers, residents and their families safe, and I am determined to ensure that everyone who needs a coronavirus test should be able to have access to one.

“We have already begun testing social care workers and will roll this out nationwide over the coming days. And as we continue to ramp up our testing programme, we will test all current care home residents with coronavirus symptoms and all new care home residents who are discharged from hospital into care.”

The plan was welcomed by provider leaders. Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said: “During this dreadful pandemic it is hard to find things to be positive about, but today’s announcement from DHSC that testing will be available for all social care staff and residents that need it is indeed welcome.

“Care homes will be in a much better position to face this virus head on once they have been able to test both their staff, residents and new residents who have been discharged from hospital into their care homes.”

