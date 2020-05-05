Social workers and social care practitioners: tell us about Covid-19’s impact on your work life

(credit: Romolo Tavani / Adobe Stock)

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on most people’s personal and working lives.

More than in most occupations, people working in social work and social care have had to make rapid adaptations to the way they carry out their duties – whether that’s by transferring meetings into the virtual realm, conducting socially distanced visits or simply working from home.

Conditions within care homes have – as with those in hospitals – rightly been the focus of national media scrutiny in recent weeks as the death toll from Covid-19 has mounted.

But there has been less examination to date of how coronavirus has affected local authority or NHS social workers and other social care practitioners working with children, families, adults and carers to take referrals, assess or review needs, plan care or safeguard those at risk.

If you are a social worker – whether newly qualified or in senior management – social work student, social work assistant, social care assessor or you work in family support or early help, Community Care would like to hear about your experiences since the outbreak began.

We want to build as detailed a picture as possible around how employers have adapted their working methods, how practitioners feel about the government’s response to the pandemic, and how it has affected you and the people you support.

We are also keen to hear about how those services, which have already faced a decade of austerity, have held up under the fresh pressures exerted by the virus – and what positive lessons have been learned from new ways of working.

The survey should take no more than 20 minutes of your time. Responses are by default anonymous, though there is also the facility to leave your contact details if you are willing to discuss your experiences in more depth – and in strict confidence – with a journalist from Community Care.

The survey will run until midnight on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

Community Care will share the findings in a forthcoming report as soon as we are able to.