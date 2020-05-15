Reported deaths among home care users running at almost three times average levels

Photo: castenoid/Adobe Stock

Deaths among home care service users reported to the regulator in England were almost three times average levels for previous years over the past month, show official figures released today.

The Office for National Statistics reported that the deaths of 3,161 people using home care were notified to the Care Quality Commission from 10 April to 8 May, compared with an average of 1,171 over the same period in the previous three years.

Only 593 of these deaths involved Covid-19, but the figures are the first sign of the scale of the impact, both direct and indirect, of the coronavirus on the sector, which has so far been overshadowed by that in hospitals and, latterly, care homes.

The figures only cover those deaths that must be reported to the regulator – because they occurred while services were being delivered, or were potentially a result of their delivery.

This point was made on Twitter by United Kingdom Homecare Association chief executive Dr Jane Towson, who linked the absence of wider data to a lack of testing for Covid-19 within the sector.

CQC data on deaths in homecare are not directly comparable with those in care homes. Only deaths related to delivery of a regulated service in homecare have to be reported to CQC, not all deaths. Lack of testing in homecare means cause of death is anyone’s guess. — Jane Townson (@drjanetownson) May 15, 2020

The latest on care home deaths

Alongside the home care figures, the ONS published updated figures on deaths among care home residents which, unlike previous data, included details of fatalities in other settings, notably hospitals, as well as in homes themselves. This showed that:

From March 2, when the coronavirus pandemic was declared, to 1 May, there were 45,899 deaths of care home residents in England and Wales (registered up to 9 May), with 12,526 (27.3%) involving Covid-19.

Of deaths involving Covid-19, 72.2% were in care homes and 27.5% within hospital – and deaths of care home residents accounted for 14.6% of hospital deaths involving Covid during this period.

From 28 December 2019 to 1 May this year, there were 73,180 deaths among care home residents, 23,136 more than the same period last year.

Responding to the news, Sally Warren, director of policy at think-tank the King’s Fund, said: “We…know that the virus has exposed weaknesses in a social care system that has been underfunded and overlooked for too long. Before the pandemic, care providers were struggling to recruit staff and many people’s needs were already going unmet.

“Care home and domiciliary care providers urgently need access to testing and PPE [personal protective equipment] for staff, and funding to cover the increased costs that threaten some of their futures. Beyond this, it is essential to get on with long-delayed reform and for the Prime Minister to come good on his promise to fix social care ‘once and for all’.”