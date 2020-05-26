Social work podcasts to support you through Covid-19

We know that social workers are working harder than ever in the difficult conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. New legislation has been brought in, remote working is the norm and the complex issues families face are being heightened by financial insecurity and the stresses of lockdown.

The Community Care Inform team are producing a weekly podcast series, Learn on the Go, to support social workers in these stressful times, to ensure that you get the information and advice you need. These are free to listen to and are typically under 20 minutes long, to help you fit them into your working day.

You can listen to the episodes below, or you can subscribe to the series. Just search for ‘Learn on the Go’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or wherever you normally listen to podcasts.

The Coronavirus Act and the Care Act easements

Tim Spencer-Lane, a lawyer who specialises in mental capacity, mental health and social care law and a senior lecturer at Kingston University, discusses the key issues surrounding the so-called Care Act easements, enacted under the Coronavirus Act to enable councils to manage the resulting pressures. The episode explains how the easements relieve councils of certain Care Act duties, and the requirements placed on authorities in taking this step, including in ensuring they do not breach people’s human rights, for example when they cut care packages.



Loneliness and isolation

Dr Sue Cook, lecturer in social work at the University of Plymouth, shares advice on how social workers can support people experiencing loneliness or isolation, whatever stage of life they’re at. She also talks about why practitioners need to creative to find solutions when working with service users online or in person.



Self-care

The expert guest on this episode is Sass Boucher, research director of training provider Self Care Psychology, and a counsellor and psychotherapist in private practice. Sass discusess the small things social workers can do to practise self-care, as well as ways to support colleagues when you’re not seeing each other in person.



Domestic abuse

In this episode, which was recorded at the end of April, Donna Covey, director of domestic abuse charity AVA (Against Violence and Abuse) talks about how social workers can continue to support vulnerable children and adults during the lockdown.

