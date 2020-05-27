ADASS president: social care can’t go back to austerity post-Covid crisis

Social care cannot go back to a ‘savings agenda’ of the like seen in the 2010s if it is to secure the invest it needs to flourish post-Covid-19, the incoming Association of Directors of Social Services (ADASS) president has said.

Instead it needs an industrial strategy of the kind seen in sectors such as oil and agriculture that underlines its importance to society and the economy, attracts investment and enables it to grow, said James Bullion.

In an interview with Community Care, Bullion said that social care had proven its value during the pandemic, particularly in helping the NHS clear thousands of hospital beds to create capacity in March, but that it would face potentially bigger challenges as the country came out of lockdown that had to be met by investment and a comprehensive government strategy.

However, with the government deficit ballooning as tax receipts tumble and spending rockets to protect the economy, concerns have been raised that the public sector – including local government – faces another era of cuts like that which followed the 2010 election.

“We need to fight our corner and make sure social care is part of the infrastructure,” said Bullion “We can’t go back to a savings agenda. I fear if we do we will have further austerity in social care just as we have proved we are part of the infrastructure. It’s a fear that the public finances will be in such a state that there won’t be room for investment. I would argue that, unlike the oil or aviation sectors, which may need to shrink, this is a sector that needs to grow. We know neither robotics nor AI will remove the need for care homes, day opportunities, home care or PAs.”

More follows