ADASS head attacks ‘intolerable burdens’ in accessing coronavirus infection control money

(credit: Wrangler / Adobe Stock)

The government has placed ‘intolerable burdens’ on councils and care providers in accessing money to control the spread of coronavirus in social care settings, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) has warned ministers.

In a letter to care minister Helen Whateley, ADASS president James Bullion said both directors and providers had “deep concern” over the £600m infection control fund, which was launched last month to help care homes in particular tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Bullion criticised “extremely detailed accounting” that placed “unnecessary and intolerable burdens” on councils and providers, and said conditions on the use of the money were “so restrictive” that providers would struggle to justify expenditure.

The Department of Health and Social Care’s conditions for the grant (see below) include significant reporting requirements for both councils and providers to justify their use of the money and specify a limited of valid uses for it – with the risk that money would be clawed back if it were not used appropriately.

Concerns over PPE and state aid compliance

He also questioned why the money could not be used for personal protective equipment (PPE), which was not one of the specified uses, despite this being “the biggest single issue for many local areas” and given the inflated prices councils and providers were being charged for it.

Bullion added that Department of Health and Social Care requirements that councils ensure they comply with European Union state aid law in their use of the grant – a particular issue in relation to funding care homes with only self-funding clients – involved authorities having to make “extremely complex” legal judgments.

He added: “The result is a confused and overly bureaucratic system which makes it difficult for providers to claim and impossible for local authorities to deliver within the required timescales. This is creating unnecessary local tensions between providers and local

authorities. Providers are already incorrectly blaming councils for flaws in this national system.”

Bullion’s concerns have been echoed by the Local Government Association who, in a briefing, described the grant conditions as “unusually prescriptive”, raised concerns about the “highly complicated” state aid issue councils would have to navigate, and warned about the narrow range of uses for the money and strict reporting requirements.

Both the LGA and Bullion referred to the associations having lobbied the DHSC about their concerns about the use of the fund but without success.

The concerns are also shared by Care England, the largest provider representative body, a spokesperson for whom warned that “the spirit of the funding has been misconstrued into a bureaucratic nightmare and is not forthcoming to the front line” and that it “seems absurd that the £600m can’t be used retrospectively for PPE or staffing costs”.

However, in an echo of Bullion’s comment about tensions between councils and providers, she also warned that “our data shows us that many local authorities are yet to engage meaningfully with their providers”.

In response to the criticisms, a DHSC spokesperson said: “Since the start of this outbreak we have been working closely with the sector and public health experts to put in place guidance and support for adult social care, as a result over 60% of care homes have had no outbreak at all.”

On PPE, the DHSC said it would not prohibit use of the infection control fund for this purpose, but added: “The department is leading the sourcing and payment of all PPE for the public sector and we have ensured millions of items of PPE are available for social care.”

This has included agreeing contracts to manufacture two billion items of PPE in the UK, creating a distribution network that delivers to 58,000 settings and providing millions of items to local resilience forums – partnership bodies of councils, NHS and emergency services providers – to deal with local spikes in demand.