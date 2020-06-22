Government tells sector ‘not to prioritise’ Liberty Protection Safeguards preparations

Photo by: nito

The government has told councils and other sector bodies “not to prioritise” implementing the replacement for the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards with the previously slated October 2020 go-live date now an impossibility.

The government is yet to say when the Liberty Protection Safeguards’ implementation may be delayed until but said it would provide “further updates as soon as possible”.

The government said last year that its “intention” was for the LPS to come into force in October of this year. But to make that happen, it would have to consult on a code of practice and regulations detailing how the system would work in detail.

Such a consultation would take at least 12 weeks, after which the government would have to report on responses and produce a final code and regulations, which would then have to be laid before Parliament, meaning an October go-live date is now impossible.

Perhaps more significantly, the organisations chiefly responsible for implementing the LPS – councils, care providers, clinical commissioning groups and NHS trusts – are in the front line of managing the Covid-19 pandemic and face an autumn of managing a recovery or, potentially, dealing with a second spike in the coronavirus.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are aware of the pressures the pandemic is putting on the health and social care sector and are not asking the sector to prioritise LPS preparation during this time.”