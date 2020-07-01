Social workers handling private law cases should be NAAS accredited ‘to tackle significant skills weakness’

Photo: Fotolia andreaobzerova

Social workers carrying out assessments for private law proceedings should be accredited to tackle “significant weakness” in their knowledge and skills, particularly in relation to domestic abuse, experts have said.

The call came in a report assessing how the family courts respond to harm to children and parents in private proceedings, specifically domestic abuse and child sexual abuse, which was heavily critical of practice by Cafcass in relation to children and victims of domestic abuse, typically mothers.

In England, such accreditation should be through the national assessment and accreditation system (NAAS), while in Wales, practitioners should undertake dedicated training in domestic abuse and sexual violence to enable them to act as “champions” on these issues in this area.

The programme for both training schemes should be reviewed by domestic abuse experts to help ensure the requisite knowledge and skills are sufficiently assessed, said the panel of family law, domestic abuse and social work leaders behind the report, including chief social worker for England, Isabelle Trowler, the architect of NAAS.

Abuse ‘systematically minimised’

It called for a fundamental overhaul of the way the family justice system managed cases where decisions are made to resolve disputes between parents and make decisions about children’s care and residence following separation, particularly where domestic abuse and child sexual abuse are involved.

The report identified four systemic problems – a pro-contact culture, an adversarial court system, significant under-resourcing and silo working between agencies – that resulted in abuse being systematically minimised, particularly to promote contact, children’ voices going unheard, often due to practitioners’ lack of time, and significant barriers to victims reporting abuse, particularly among people from blak and minority ethnic groups.

“The evidence raised repeated concerns about the treatment of children and adult victims of domestic abuse in a considerable number of cases” the report said. “Although we do not know how representative these concerns are, on the evidence available the panel concludes that family courts approach domestic abuse cases inconsistently, and in some cases with harmful effects.”

Particular issues included abuse being described as ‘historic’ or as ‘mutual’ to enable contact, victims not being believed by agencies – with the fear of disbelief being a significant barrier to reporting –

Cafcass criticisms

Besides the systemic problems raised, the report was also highly critical of of the quality of practice by local authority social workers and, in particular Cafcass and Cafcass Cymru, whose role it is to report to provide a safeguarding report, following enquiries to the court identifying risks to the child and make recommendations.

In some cases, the courts may direct Cafcass to produce a report on the welfare of the child under section 7 of the Children Act 1989, a role that can also be carried out by a local authority when the child is known to children’s services.

While recognising that many of the issues faced by Cafcass and Cafcass Cymru were to do with funding, the panel reported stringent criticism of the limited weight given to children’s views and experiences by practitioners.

“A very strong theme from multiple submissions was that children’s views are frequently disregarded, primarily in cases where children are stating

that they do not want to spend time with an abusive parent,” the report said.

The panel said it “received evidence that Cafcass/Cymru could ignore, dismiss or sometimes misrepresent or manipulate children’s views”, particularly in relation to whether they wanted to see a particular parent, which meant that “children’s experience of abuse can be ignored, dismissed or minimised.”

The panel also received evidence that the safeguarding interviews that practitioners undertook with parents were inadequate in enabling victims to disclose domestic abuse because they were so short and often carried out over the phone.

“The limitations of the Cafcass safeguarding interview suggest that there are significant resourcing issues. In the English practitioner roundtable, participants said that Cafcass have limited resources and are under pressure to prioritise public law cases.

“As a result it was said, by a range of professionals, that Cafcass is ‘often impatient or quick’ to say that domestic abuse is not relevant to contact without giving reasons or making a proper assessment. Cafcass Cymru received slightly more favourable feedback on its performance in general from practitioners, however, that is not to say that there are no resourcing issues for them. The inadequate nature of the safeguarding interview also attracted criticism in the Welsh survivors’ focus groups.”

‘I am sorry to families and children’

In response to the report, Cafcass said that it felt the criticisms levelled by the panel did not reflect its current practice, and pointed to the systemic problems and underfunding identified by the report.

However, chief executive Jackie Tiotto said: “I am sorry to the families and children who have reported that we have not been helpful to them and I hope that our developing family forum eventually provides a means through which we can listen, learn and repair together.

“Everyone here at Cafcass wants to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives and futures of the children we have the privilege to meet and to help. The feedback that we regularly hear tells us that we achieve this for many of the 140,000 children we support each year. But it matters to us to know each and every time when we haven’t been helpful. We will be working hard this year to prioritise listening, reflecting and improving our practice in response to feedback and we will do everything possible to continue to operate a service that prioritises children’s safety, their voices and their hopes for their futures.

“This report has found that the failings identified are systemic, and that reform of the family justice system is urgently needed to address them. We agree and are committed to working alongside our system partners to make this change a reality.”

Panel recommendations and the government’s response Recommendation: A statement of practice to ensure a consistent and ethical approach to cases involving domestic abuse and serious violence. Government response: Agreed, the statement will be drawn up and action taken to “ensure that this is effectively

implemented and drives cultural change across the system as a whole”. Recommendation: A review of the statutory presumption that the involvement of a parent in child’s life will further the child’s welfare unless there is evidence this would put the child at risk of harm. Government response: Agreed, with the review led by the Family Justice Board. Recommendation: The family courts should pilot and deliver reformed procedures for private law children’s cases (currently known as the child arrangements programme) to ensure they are non-adversarial and problem-solving. Government response: It will pilot an investigative approach to the family courts, alongside a separate pilot of integrated domestic abuse courts (IDAC) that consider family and criminal matters together. Recommendation: That the range of options for hearing from children, together with advocacy, representation and support for children be explored more fully. Government response: Trialling a stronger voice of the child, as part of the inquisitorial approach in the

integrated domestic abuse court pilots. Recommendation: Additional investment for Cafcass, Cafcass Cymru, specialist domestic abuse and child abuse services, the family courts, legal aid, domestic abuse perpetrator services, supervised contact centres and specialist assessments. Government response: The government pointed to funding it had already announced, including £28m for domestic abuse survivors and their children to cover accommodation and services, but did not respond directly to the specific funding calls made by the panel. Recommendation: A review of the current provision of domestic abuse perpetrator programmes to ensure they are effectively focused on reducing harm for children and families affected by domestic abuse, and more widely available. Government response: A steering group of family court and domestic abuse organisations will review programmes, leading to a new commissioning specification for them. Recommendation: That social workers undertaking assessments for private law in Wales are trained in domestic abuse to Group 3 Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence National Training Framework and in England are are nationally accredited child and family practitioners, and that the content for these programmes is reviewed by domestic abuse specialists to help ensure the requisite knowledge and skills are sufficiently assessed. Government response: The UK, Welsh governments, Cafcass, Cafcass Cymru “will work to understand how the recommended accreditation scheme could work and what elements will be required to ensure it can be successful implemented”.

Guidance on private law proceedings Social workers can access expert guidance this topic from Community Care Inform Children, including on: Writing analytical section 7 reports

Domestic abuse and child contact

The law on private law proceedings The content is available to everyone with a licence for Inform Children.

More follows