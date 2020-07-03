Agency and bank staff usage associated with higher Covid-19 infection rates in care homes

(credit: jarun011 / Adobe Stock)

Agency and bank staff usage is associated with higher rates of Covid-19 infections in care homes among both residents and staff, a study has found.

The Office for National Statistics report also found some evidence that homes offering sick pay had lower rates of infection among residents, and having staff work in multiple homes was associated with significantly higher rates of infection among workers, though not residents.

The ONS study, which covered 5,126 homes for older people and those with dementia, was published as the government announced that staff in all such homes would start receiving weekly coronavirus tests, and residents monthly tests.