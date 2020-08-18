Social work and Covid: tell us how the pandemic has influenced what you look for in a job

Photo: weedezign/Adobe Stock

Social work has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, as practitioners have put their own health on the line to ensure the delivery of vital support to people in need, while adapting to substantially altered working conditions.

But what has this meant for what social workers look for in a job? Community Care’s annual jobseekers’ survey, launched this week, is examining the impact, while also gathering data on how practitioners’ jobseeking preferences have changed over time.

Last year’s survey – answered by 1,353 social workers – found that more practitioners were actively seeking new roles than in 2018 with pay an increasing factor in tempting people to move.

The research covers issues including the benefits social workers look for in a new role, how you judge the reputation of a new employer and what you like or dislike in recruitment processes and job advertisements.

Answering the survey will take no more than 10-15 minutes and all respondents who provide contact details will be entered into a prize draw for a £50 Amazon voucher. The results, which we will share on the website, will provide valuable insights for employers in determining how they recruit, support and retain practitioners, so please do take the time to fill it in.