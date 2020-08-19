Sharp rise in child and adolescent to parent violence during lockdown, finds study

Photo posed by model (photo: soupstock/Adobe Stock)

There has been a sharp rise in child and adolescent to parent violence (C/APV) during the lockdown, driven by famiilies’ enforced proximity, changes to routine and loss of support services, research published today finds.

An online survey of 104 parents affected by C/APV found 70% had seen an increase in violent incidents during the lockdown, while parallel research with 47 practitioners working in the field found most had seen a rise in referrals and recorded increased levels of violence.

And while 29% of parents reported reduced violence – as a result of stresses on families, such as attending school, being reduced – practitioners were concerns that this group would face significantly increased violence as the lockdown eased and pressures returned.

Practitioners also raised concerns that the lockdown may cause long-term harm to the mental health of parents and children because of the trauma of the experience, and also about services’ ability to respond to increased need as restrictions eased.

The academics behind the study, from Oxford and Manchester universities, called for every local authority to set up a specific programme for families experiencing C/APV, with dedicated training for practitioners, and provision of safe spaces for families and respite for young people, backed by additional funding.

‘Coerced proximity’

Parents responding to the survey identified the ‘coerced proximity’ of families required by the lockdown as being a factor in increased violence due with parents having no escape from the behaviour and the situation heightening stresses for children and young people, in what was described as a ‘cabin fever’ effect.

Everything is amplified, there’s no escape, and it’s not just the person being hurt who’s affected, it’s everyone that sees and hears it. The other children are traumatised by seeing us hurt.” (Parent)