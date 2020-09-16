ileezhun/fotolia

Living and working in Lincolnshire has many more rewards than just our superb local schools, the picturesque towns or the change of lifestyle it accommodates. We have competitive salary packages, career progression opportunities and benefits such as lease car packages and a generous pension scheme.

We also support staff with professional development opportunities, regular reflective supervision and protected CPD time. Our staff have the benefit of flexible working policies and generous annual leave entitlements as we recognise that work life balance is an essential part of living well.

Salary

Lincolnshire offers competitive salaries for all levels of social workers (newly qualified social workers to team managers).

Community care officer level 1 – £20,344 – £22,911 (FTE, per annum)

Community care officer level 2 – £25,295 – £27,905 (FTE, per annum)

Social worker level 1 – £27,905 – £31,371 (FTE, per annum)

Social worker level 2 – £31,171 – £34,788 (FTE, per annum)

Occupational therapist level 1 – £27,905 – £31,371 (FTE, per annum)

Occupational therapist level 2 – £31,171 – £34,788 (FTE, per annum)

Qualified practitioner level 1 – £27,905 – £31,371 (FTE, per annum)

Qualified practitioner level 2 – £31,171 – £34,788 (FTE, per annum)

Advanced practitioner – £34, 788 – £38,813 (FTE, per annum)

Lead practitioner – £50,430 – £55,503 (FTE, per annum)

On top of your salary, social workers in Lincolnshire benefit from a range of discounts and employee benefits to take your income a little further and help support your work-life balance.

We offer:

A competitive salary

Protected CPD time

Flexible working policies

Career progression opportunities

An annual leave entitlement of up to 28 days plus the option to buy more

Payment of your annual professional fees

ASYE programme for newly qualified social workers

Defined benefit pension scheme

Comprehensive learning and development opportunities

Car loan and lease scheme

Career development pathway

Paid mileage

Pool car scheme available

Comprehensive staff discount scheme

The benefits of working in Lincolnshire extend beyond the tangible rewards. We have already looked at the lifestyle benefits, but we also believe that wellbeing and a good work-life balance are an integral part of our offer. Lincolnshire has a comprehensive set of policies aimed at supporting an employee’s work-life balance by supporting agile and homeworking.

We are proud of our offer that ensures staff have a voice in our organisation, and they are listened too. All staff have access to regular supervision, employee support and counselling resources. Staff also have access to regular learning and development opportunities aimed at supporting mental health, wellbeing and resilience. Our staff have said:

“The team support has been brilliant and we have video chats twice daily. My manager has been so supportive and I know realise how unsupported I was in my previous role.” –[can we name the person who said each of these?]

“My manager has been very supportive as have the rest of the team. The training I have had so far has been excellent and we even had a team picnic so I could meet the team face to face.”

“The access to training around resilience and wellbeing has been very good and something that has made a difference. It does feel like the organisation cares about staff.”

Maybe an additional section including a variation on Gemma’s interview? [Do you mean a pulled out quote from her interview?]