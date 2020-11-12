We recognise that our employees are central to everything we do. We aim to create a supportive and dynamic working environment where employees can achieve their full potential, achieve a healthy work-life balance and are rewarded for the work they do.

Our social workers enjoy numerous benefits, including:

A competitive base salary

An excellent local government pension scheme

The chance to sign up for a lump sum payment of 20% of your annual basic salary, paid with your first month’s salary. This payment is based on your commitment to staying with us for a minimum period of 18 months. As part of this scheme, we also currently offer an interest-free loan of up to £10,000 and free parking.

Annual leave of up to 29 days, including the ability to buy additional leave.

Flexible and mobile working opportunities. We have a great team spirit, like-minded peers that embrace the mobile working culture, and part-time working options that ensure the work life balance you need and deserve.

Support