We recognise that our employees are central to everything we do. We aim to create a supportive and dynamic working environment where employees can achieve their full potential, achieve a healthy work-life balance and are rewarded for the work they do.
Our social workers enjoy numerous benefits, including:
- A competitive base salary
- An excellent local government pension scheme
- The chance to sign up for a lump sum payment of 20% of your annual basic salary, paid with your first month’s salary. This payment is based on your commitment to staying with us for a minimum period of 18 months. As part of this scheme, we also currently offer an interest-free loan of up to £10,000 and free parking.
- Annual leave of up to 29 days, including the ability to buy additional leave.
- Flexible and mobile working opportunities. We have a great team spirit, like-minded peers that embrace the mobile working culture, and part-time working options that ensure the work life balance you need and deserve.
Support
- Team support: Blended teams, a supportive network and working environment.
- Practical support: Permanent managers within the teams providing regular supervision
and the support you need practically and for your professional development.
- Reduced admin: administration support with the right people doing the right.
- Investment in learning and development, including a minimum of five days’ professional development time a year and access to research communities, including research in practice and Community Care Inform.
- Recognition – we recognise our staff at regular award ceremonies throughout the year and through our staff app, which people can use to ‘shout out’ about the great work that people are doing on a weekly basis.
- A range of discounts giving our staff access to hundreds of offers and discounts and support for your family and career breaks.
