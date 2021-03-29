How social workers can identify coercive and controlling behaviour

Credit: Daniel Coulmann/fotolia

By Kate Snowdon

Coercive and controlling behaviour is a feature of domestic abuse and gender-based violence, issues that have risen to the top of the social work agenda during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns and rising unemployment have forced more people indoors, with less access to support, creating situations where coercive and controlling behaviour is more likely to go unchecked.

In order to support the practitioners working with people in these difficult situations, and to thank all social workers for their incredible work, Community Care is making a number of specialist resources freely available. As of today, all social workers have access to Community Care Inform’s quick guide on how to identify coercive and controlling behaviour, written by Kate Butterby for Inform Children and Inform Adults. The guide is available as a free, downloadable PDF to help social workers support people both experiencing and perpetrating coercive and controlling behaviours.

The guide briefly explores what coercive and controlling behaviour looks like, and when it occurs, with specific sections on threats and humiliation, financial abuse, surveillance and deprivation. It also discusses the specifics of abuse in LGBTQ+ relationships and the effects of coercive control on children. It contains a number of practice tips that may help you and your practice.

What’s in the guide?

The guide is written by Kate Butterby, who is a post-doctoral research associate at Durham University. Kate conducts research into child abuse and neglect, violence and abuse, and has previously worked on research into same-sex partner abuse. The guide includes:

An understanding of what coercive and controlling behaviour is, and why perpetrators use it.

The impact that coercive control has on people experiencing or witnessing it, particularly children and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

How to spot the signs of coercive control, and what to do next.

The guide considers key evidence, policy, guidance and law to ensure the most relevant information on the topic of coercive and controlling behaviour.

