‘Deeply worrying’ age assessment changes ‘will increase risks to child asylum seekers, warn charities

By Alice Blackwell and Mithran Samuel

“Deeply worrying” government proposals to reform age assessments for unaccompanied children will increase the likelihood they will be wrongly deemed adults and placed at risk in immigration detention centres.

That was the warning from social work and children’s rights bodies after the Home Office published the proposals this week in its new plan for immigration.

Under the plans, the government would allow immigration officials and other staff – and not just social workers – would be able to carry out age assessments and use “scientific methods” to determine age. This is despite current Home Office guidance stating that it is not policy to commission dental checks or x-rays to inform an age assessment and that scientific methods “can only estimate age and as a consequence there will always be a margin for error”.

In addition, the latest policy plan said the Home Office would explore replacing the current requirement that a person is treated as an adult if their physical appearance and demeanour strongly suggested they were over 25, with one saying they should appear to be “significantly over 18”.

The new system of age assessment would be overseen by a National Age Assessment Board, which set out the “criteria, process and requirements to be followed”, review local authority assessments as well as carrying out age assessments itself when necessary. The policy paper did not state how the board would be constituted and how far it would include social work expertise.

‘No asylum right for those who have passed through safe countries’

The government proposals would also appear to make it harder for unaccompanied children to claim asylum in the first place by stating that those who arrived in the UK having passed through countries deemed to be safe – or who had a connection to a safe country – would not be entitled to claim asylum. Contingent on securing agreements with other countries, it said it would seek to return people to the “safe country of most recent embarkation”.

Placing these provisions in legislation would build on changes to immigration rules introduced in January under which immigration officials could treat claims as inadmissible if the person had come through one or more safe countries in order to come to the UK by choice. Previously they could only do this if the person were accepted for readmission by a third country they had passed through or with which they had a connection.

In December, CCLC said the changes to the rules would put children at risk as many had arrived in the UK after travelling through other countries, for complex reasons including those beyond their control.

‘Undermining our legal commitments’

“These changes seek to undermine our legal commitments and our standards in how we treat some of the most vulnerable children in society,” the charity said at the time.

In relation to the latest plans to tighten asylum requirements, Social Workers Without Borders said: “We are concerned that unaccompanied children are likely to have travelled to the UK via unofficial routes and as such they could be subjected to the other draconian measures within this policy proposal, such as the inadmissibility rule and all the new conditions attached to that. We urgently need to know what protections there will be for children.”