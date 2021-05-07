More demand, less supply and less personalisation, finds five-year analysis of adult social care

Photo: IQoncept/Adobe Stock

Demand for adult social care in England has gone up as council-funded provision has fallen and personalisation has gone into reverse, a report had found.

The King’s Fund’s latest ‘Social care 360’ analysis found that councils received 120,000 more requests for support in 2019-20 than 2015-16 but provided short or longer-term support to an estimated 14,000 fewer people.

At the same time, the number of people receiving direct payments in 2019-20 was lower than in 2015-16, having fallen in each of the preceding three years, which the fund said suggested a reduction in personalisation.

While local authority spending on adult social care, which fell sharply from 2010-15 due to the coalition government’s cuts to local authorities, had returned to just above 2010-11 levels in real terms by 2019-20, spending per person remained lower.

‘Decade of neglect’

“Following a decade of neglect, there is a continuing gulf between what people need and what they receive,” said the report’s lead author, King’s Fund senior fellow Simon Bottery. “The latest data paints a bleak picture with few causes for optimism. Even where measures have improved, there are often caveats.

The findings, which do not cover the period of the pandemic, come amid reports that the goverment’s long-awaited proposals to reform social care funding will be further delayed (source: inews).

Bottery added: “Demand is likely to go on increasing but local authorities do not have the money to meet it. If we are to avoid reporting on a further bleak round of indicators in future years, we urgently need the long-term, wide-ranging reform for adult social care that the prime minister promised after the general election.”

The report made six recommendations for social care funding and reform:

Increasing funding to keep pace with demand – which would require an estimated £1.9bn extra a year by 2023-24 – meet unmet need, improve quality and cover the further costs of Covid-19. Widen eligibility for support, initially by enabling councils to apply Care Act 2014 criteria more fairly and, in the longer-term, widening access. Improving pay, training and development for social care staff. Giving people more control over their care, including by increasing the number of direct payments. Investing more in preventive services, such as reablement. Providing more support for carers, particularly in light of the extra responsibilities they have faced as a result of Covid.

More follows