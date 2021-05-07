White children’s leaders ‘must play bigger role’ in tackling racial inequalities in management

Photo: olly/Adobe Stock

White children’s services leaders must take greater responsibility for tackling racial inequalities in management posts, the head of the sector’s leadership development organisation has said.

Jo Davidson, principal of the Staff College, made the comments after the Association of Directors of Children’s Services released data showing that 6% of directors were from Black or ethnic minority groups in 2021, based on figures from two-thirds of authorities.

This compares with 14% of the population in England and Wales (as of the 2011 census) and 23% of statutory children’s social workers, according to Department for Education data.

Since 2012, the Staff College has run a three-day leadership programme for Black and ethnic minority staff, the Black and Asian Leadership Initiative, which has so supported 250 children’s services managers to prepare for more senior roles.

Davidson said that while she was pleased that “quite a number” of this group had progressed into more senior roles, quite a few have moved outside of children’s services or local government to do so, for example by becoming voluntary sector chief executives.

‘White leaders must play bigger role’

“We’ve had a look at that and we are now expanding what we are doing, not just in relation to building the confidence and skills of Black and Asian leaders, but also looking at issues relating to white leaders who support and develop their teams and who also make recruiting decisions in the early stages of careers.

“What we’ve been really clear about is that, in common with a lot of other organisations, we’ve fallen by default that this is an issue for black and Asian leaders to dale with but that’s far from the case. Progression of people into middle and senior leadership positions is something for everyone to focus on.”

She said the college would be publishing a report shortly into what white leaders can do to develop more diverse senior management teams.

“To create diverse teams, the white leaders play a fundamental role so the first thing is confronting that truth – it’s not someone else’s responsibility it’s all white leaders’ responsibility to look at their own perspectives on people’s skills. We know that Black and Asian staff feature more prominently in failing probation periods, discipnlairiies and gireavnces so we are asking white leaders to look at all that data.”

In response to its data, ADCS president Charlotte Ramsden said: “There are unfortunately not enough black and minority ethnic directors across the country. The DCS role is one of the best in local government and although ethnicity, gender or disability is irrelevant to a person’s capability to do the job, it is important that our workforce reflect our local communities.”

The association referred to the work of Staff College and the workforce race equality standard, which is being overseen by the chief social workers and has been adopted in 18 local authorities, as key to tackling the issue.

A British Association of Social Workers spokesperson said: “BASW recognises the importance of diversity data and we welcome ADCS’ conclusion that there are not enough black and minority ethnic directors across the country. The disparity in makeup between leadership and workforce is clear and has been for some time, which is why the entire social work sector needs to create better pathways for black and ethnic minority social workers to step up into leadership positions.”

The spokesperson pointed to BASW’s establishment of an equality, diversity and inclusion group, “to head our strategy in raising awareness, creating opportunities for social workers and promoting an anti-racist agenda”.

More follows