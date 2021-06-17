Community Care Live is back – and in person

Leading barrister Alex Ruck Keene is back to speak at this year's Community Care Live

While most of the more than 30 sessions are free access, we will be running, as previously, eight paid-for legal learning sessions with some of the top experts in adult social care law.

Top legal speakers

Leading Court of Protection barrister Alex Ruck Keene will be back to discuss the latest in Mental Capacity Act 2005 case law and the updated code of practice, while specialist mental capacity and social care lawyer Tim Spencer-Lane will be taking you through how the Liberty Protection Safeguards will replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards. Separately, Tim will also be providing a legal update on the Mental Health Act 1983 and the government’s plans to reform it.

On the children’s side, Family Rights Group principal legal adviser Caroline Lynch will be providing advice on the critical area of kinship care and special guardianship orders, while barrister William Dean will be guiding you through the challenges of section 20 of the Children Act 1989.

There are also sessions on continuing healthcare, with independent consultant Morag Duff; the Care Act 2014, wellbeing and human rights, with barrister Arianna Kelly; and cross-border social work post-Brexit, delivered by Children and Families Across Borders.

