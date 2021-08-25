Government launches £12.7m tender for ‘more consistent’ delivery of ASYE scheme

The Department for Education (DfE) is seeking bidders for a new contract to deliver the Assessed and Supported Year in Employment (ASYE) scheme for children’s social workers.

It aims to offer newly qualified social workers (NQSWs) on the scheme a more consistent experience than they do at present.

Evaluations by Skills for Care, which has the current ASYE contract, have warned of uneven delivery of the ASYE from employer to employer, and stressed that its success hinges on buy-in at all levels of organisations.

The DfE’s invitation to tender, published earlier this month, is worth £12.7m and will run from April 2022, when its contract with Skills for Care ends, for an initial two years with the option to extend for a further two.

Skills for Care’s existing agreement, worth an initial £1.6m, started on a two-year basis in 2018, with two one-year extensions taking it to 2022.

The DfE says in supporting documents for the tender that the contract’s length is flexible so it can respond to any changes resulting from the children’s social care review.

“The care review is due to complete in spring 2022 is expected to set future policy direction for children’s social care,” it says.

“We would like to work closely with the successful contractor(s) on how we can best respond to the recommendations.”

DfE expects the new contractor to “be the public face of the ASYE in the sector” and its responsibilities will be to:

Develop and manage a system to administer payments to employers and associated registration and administration activity.

Transition the current database of ASYE candidates and employers, and make payments to employers with current participants for whom payments are outstanding as at 31 March 2022.

Establish and build relationships with the sector and effectively communicate the requirements of the ASYE programme including details of how to participate, access funding and the responsibilities of each party.

Identify and support employers to develop, implement and share best practice, including establishing a best practice quality assurance framework for the ASYE programme for employers to quality assure their own provision, and other resources, tools and guidance that support a high-quality ASYE experience for NQSWs.

Submissions for the contract end on 1 October 2021, with work to begin 1 April 2022.

‘Not all ASYE participants get a good experience’

The government pays employers £2,000, half initially and the rest on completion, for each of their NQSWs that participates in the ASYE.

It expects them in turn to provide regular supervision, a reduced workload to enable NQSWs to spend 10% of their time training for the scheme, and a personal development plan.

But social workers on ASYE schemes have told the DfE that the level of support they receive is variable. The department notes in its research documents: “Standards fluctuate across employers and not all ASYE participants receive a good quality ASYE experience.”

Skills for Care’s own review of the programme last year found some employers took a “hands-off” approach towards NQSWs doing the ASYE. “The risk is that NQSWs do not take their allotted time properly, which has implications for their learning and development,” it said, in reference to the 10% of their working time that staff on the ASYE are expected to have allocated to learning and development.

DfE says it “seeks to deliver consistency of the ASYE programme across England” through the new procurement.

“The programme needs to provide meaningful engagement with employers and NQSWs to continue to build on programme strengths and further the impact of improving the quality of social work practice and retention of child and family social workers from all backgrounds,” it adds.