Ordinary residence: government granted appeal against ruling overturning its approach to mental health aftercare

The Royal Courts of Justice (Photo: Gary Brigden)

The government has been granted permission to appeal against a High Court decision overturning its approach to determining the ordinary residence of people receiving aftercare under the Mental Health Act 1983.

The Court of Appeal will consider whether the lower court was wrong to accept Worcestershire council’s challenge to a determination by the health and social care secretary that it was responsible for the aftercare of a woman after she was detained for treatment under the MHA while resident in a care home in Swindon. Worcestershire had placed the woman in the Swindon care home for aftercare.

Pending the outcome of the appeal, the DHSC has said that it will continue to refrain from determining disputes between local authorities that are similar to the Worcestershire case, other than in exceptional circumstances.

As section 41 of the Care Act 2014 allows for an authority to recover money it has expended on the care of someone later deemed not to be ordinary resident in another area, the DHSC has said pausing determinations of disputes in such cases would not be “prejudicial” to any council.

Legal dispute

The nub of the dispute is what should happen when a person is discharged for aftercare to a different area (area B) to the one in which they were ordinarily resident before detention (area A), then detained again and discharged for further aftercare.

Prior to the secretary of state’s determination in the Worcestershire case, the law was that the local authority for area B, along with the relevant clinical commissioning group, would be responsible for the person’s aftercare following the second detention. This position is what is set out in the Care Act statutory guidance.

In his determination, the secretary of state said this was no longer the government’s view, for three reasons. However, the High Court, in the Worcestershire case, rejected his reasoning on all three grounds.