Government resurrects cap on care costs plan four years after ditching it

Boris Johnson (photo: Prime Minister's Office)

By Mithran Samuel and Thomas Smith

The government has resurrected plans to cap care costs and make the residential care means-test more generous, four years after ditching them.

The £86,000 cap on care liabilities is the centrepiece of the government’s long-awaited reform of adult social care funding, announced today by prime minister Boris Johnson and due to come into force in October 2023.

Alongside this measure, the capital limits for residential care funding will be relaxed so no one whose assets are below £20,000 (up from £14,250, currently) contributes from these, whereas there is potential state funding available for those with savings of up to £100,000 (up from the current £23,250).

The plan is the one the government had planned to bring in five years ago, based on the work of the 2011 Dilnot Commission set up under the coalition government.

It was legislated for in the Care Act 2014 but has been left on the statute books, unimplemented, ever since, with the government first deferring it until 2020 and then ditching it altogether in 2017, when Theresa May was prime minister.

The cap policy will, by design, bring many existing self-funders who do not have contact with their local authority into the care system and result in a significant increase in the volume of assessments and reviews carried out annually. This will potentially require an increase in the social work workforce.

This is because the capped cost does not refer to what a self-funder actually does pay for their own care, but to what their local authority would spend on their care were they meeting their care and support needs (excluding daily living and accommodation costs) in full.

This will need to be calculated through an assessment – creating a so-called ‘independent personal budget’ – and then tracked through annual reviews in a person’s ‘care account’. Once this reaches £86,000, the person would receive free care and support, excluding daily living and accommodation costs in a care home, which would be means-tested.

Currently, self-funders pay significantly greater sums for care than those funded by councils or the NHS (under continuing healthcare).

However, the government said today it would also implement section 18(3) of the Care Act 2014 in full, requiring councils to arrange care in a care home for those self-funders with eligible needs who request that they do so.

This is designed to enable councils to take account of their bulk purchasing power to secure lower rates for self-funders; as a result, the costs paid by self-funders and the state should converge, meaning self-funders’ care accounts should reflect what they actually pay.

This is likely to have a significant impact on providers, many of whom rely on using higher self-funder fees to cross-subsidise the costs of state-funded residents, though it is unclear whether they would be able to bargain up the fees currently paid by councils for state-funded residents as a result.

In his statement to the House of Commons today, Johnson said the cap would “[protect] people against the catastrophic fear of losing everything to pay for the cost of their care”. He said the increase in the generosity of the residential care means-test would help “many more people with modest assets”.

The policy paper accompanying the announcement said that:

People with over £100,000 in chargeable assets, including their home where specified, would pay for their residential care in full until they became eligible for free care through the cap or their assets dropped below £100,000. This currently applies to those with over £23,250 in assets.

Those between £20,000 and £100,000 in chargeable assets would contribute from their income to their care and also, if required, from their savings up to a limit of 20% of their chargeable assets per year.

People with less than £20,000 would have to contribute from their income towards their care costs, but not from their savings.

The government said that it would also lift, from April 2022, the longstanding freeze on the personal expenses allowance, for care home residents, and the minimum income guarantee, for home care users, so that they rise with inflation, to enable people “to keep more of their own income”.

The reforms will be funded by a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance, which will also be paid by those over 65 who are earning an income, and a similar increase in dividends tax, raising £12bn a year from April 2022.

The money will be restricted by law to be spent on health and social care, with the resource being directed towards the NHS in the first 18 months before being redirected towards social care from October 2023.

The announcement does not appear to include resource to tackle funding gaps in the existing means-tested adult social care system, despite significant and longstanding calls for the government to address issues around low pay, inconsistent quality and unmet need.

However, the government said it would spend £500m over three years on the workforce through:

Professionalising and developing the care workforce, as well as providing additional support to regulated roles, such as social workers.

Funding mental health and wellbeing resources, including to help care staff recover from the pandemic.

Taking action to improve recruitment and retention.

Further details on the latter will be set out in a white paper on adult social care, due later this year.

