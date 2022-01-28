Relational practice helping keep numbers entering care below long-term average, claim councils

Photo: nimito/Adobe Stock

Relationship-based practice and edge of care services are helping keep the number of children entering care below the long-term average, councils have said.

This was the most common explanation proffered by authorities in submitting data showing that care entry rates have continued to lag well behind the average for 2017-20 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest Department for Education survey on Covid’s effects on children’s social care showed the number of children entering care was 26% lower than the three-year average for the same period in September, 30% lower in October, 17% lower in November and 22% lower in December 2021.

The DfE said the survey underestimated the number of children starting to be looked after because some local authorities reported that there could be a delay in adding start dates to their management information systems.

However, official government statistics showed the number of children entering care from April 2020 to March 2021 down 8% on the previous year, in the wake of year-on-year declines from 2017-2020.

In an appearance at Community Care Live last October, chief social worker for children Isabelle Trowler questioned whether the fall was due to children’s services not recognising harm or of them supporting families differently.

The DfE’s survey report said the most common explanation councils gave for the latest fall in children starting to be looked was action to divert children from entering care.

Authorities quoted also cited the impact of relationship-based social work.

“Any drop in numbers of children coming into care in…is in part due to a new [name] approach which is reinforcing our edge of care work…” “Our [model of practice] emphasises supporting children to remain with their parents where it is safe to do so. The collaborative and relational approach to our work with children and families promotes trust and a solution focused approach to supporting families to overcome difficulties where possible; this includes children and families receiving intensive support from our edge of care team. This overall approach has broadly maintained the stability of the numbers of children within our care.” “Our staff are trained in systemic practice, caseloads are more manageable, and staff have opportunity to build relationships with families and work with them to bring about change effectively.”

The Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) said many councils were investing in programmes to help families stay together where it is safe to do so.

“By working collaboratively and adopting relational approaches, we have seen many positive examples where children have been able to remain with their family,” said vice president Steve Crocker.

“For example, edge of care teams can work intensively with a family prior to entering care proceedings in order to provide them with the right support to overcome challenges and reduce risk.”

However, the DfE survey report said the number of children looked after in January 2022 was 3% higher than the same time in 2019-20.

Some authorities said their numbers in care were increasing because of court delays in discharging care orders and increases in the number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, points echoed by Crocker.

He said greater national investment in children’s services was needed to help councils to continue to deal with these challenges.

“Despite the barriers and backlogs caused by the pandemic, we continue to work intensively with children and families to enable them to stay together safely,” he said.

“The government must provide the sector with a sustainable, equitable and long-term financial settlement that enables children to thrive, not just survive in the wake of the pandemic.”

The DfE is monitoring trends in children coming into care and said the issue was being considered by the children’s social care review, which is due to report later this year.

