AMHP and approved mental capacity professional training standards launched for consultation

Photo: Solis Images/Fotolia

Social Work England has issued proposed training standards for approved mental health professionals (AMHPs) and the new role of approved mental capacity professional (AMCP) for consultation.

The standards – when agreed – will be used to approve and reapprove AMHP training courses and approve programmes to train up AMCPs once these are up and running. The AMCP role is being brought in under the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS), which are due to replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS), potentially in 2023, though a date has not been set. It will, in effect, replace the existing best interests assessor (BIA) role, though will have different functions.

Though AMHPs and AMCPs can come from multiple professions – social workers, nurses, occupational therapists and psychologists, in both cases, and speech and language therapists as well, in the case of AMCPs – Social Work England is the regulator assigned to oversee the training of both roles.

Both consultations will run for 12 weeks, until 1 August, with the AMHP standards due to be agreed in the autumn. Social Work England said it would publish guidance to help course providers meet the standards, which will replace existing guidance.

It will also publish guidance to help providers meet the AMCP standards, though the implementation of these will depend on the government’s plans for introducing the LPS.