65,000 adults waiting at least six months for assessment as unmet needs mount, warns ADASS

Photo: IQoncept/Adobe Stock

Sixty five thousand people in England have been waiting at least six months for an adults’ services assessment as unmet needs mount, directors have warned.

The figure, dating from the end of February, is six times that recorded in September last year, and comes with most directors reporting they have had to prioritise assessments for cases of suspected abuse or neglect, hospital discharge or reablement following a temporary residential care stay.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services’ (ADASS) latest snapshot survey on the state of the sector also found that, while more care home care was being delivered than last year, an estimated two million commissioned hours went undelivered in January to March this year due to a lack of workforce capacity. This is up 671% on estimated levels for February to April 2021.

ADASS May 2022 survey: key findings 506,131 people were waiting for an assessment, care, direct payment or review on 28 February 2022, up 28% on November 2021 (395,845).

64,772 people had been waiting at least six months for an assessment as of February 2022, up 26% on November 2021 (41,192).

61% of directors said they had to prioritise assessments people where there was suspected abuse or neglect, for hospital discharge or to support reablement after a temporary period of residential care, between 23 February and 11 March.

40,288,271 home care hours were delivered from January to March 2022, up 16% on February to April 2021 (34,635,217).

2,206,187 commissioned home care hours went undelivered from January to March 2022, up 671% on February to April 2021 (286,148 hours). Ninety four councils (62% of the total) answered the survey in April 2022 and their responses have been extrapolated to reach the totals above.

ADASS said the results signified a social care system whose capacity was increasingly being outstripped by demand, and urged an immediate injection of government funding, a point echoed by several charities.

In response, the Department of Health and Social Care pointed to the £5.4bn in additional funding it had allocated to adult social care across the UK over the next three years.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokersperson added that its white paper on reform, published in December 2021, “sets out an ambitious 10-year vision for adult social care – ensuring that people have the choice, control and support they need to live independent lives, can access outstanding quality and tailored care and support, and find adult social care fair and accessible”.

However, ADASS pointed out that little of the £5.4bn was dedicated to meeting immediate needs.

The bulk (£3.6bn) will go on introducing a cap on care costs and extending state-funded support by making the existing means-tested system more generous, from October 2023, and ensuring councils take steps to pay providers a fair rate for care. The remainder (around £1.7bn) will be spent on a range of initiatives to improve the quality and accessibility of care, including £500m on supporting the wellbeing and training of the workforce.

ADASS president Sarah McClinton said the government’s plans “[fall] short in addressing social care’s most pressing issues: how we respond to rapidly increasing unmet need for essential care and support and resolve the workforce crisis by properly valuing care professionals”.

More follows