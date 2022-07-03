Home Office recruiting 40 social workers to its new asylum age assessment body

Photo posed by model (Jan H Andersen/Adobe Stock)

The government is recruiting up to 40 social workers to join a new Home Office body managing age assessments of young asylum seekers.

The National Age Assessment Board (NAAB) will oversee a new system for age assessments established by the Nationality and Borders Act 2022, review local authority assessments and carry out its own in some situations.

Job adverts show social workers are being recruited to the NAAB for jobs in Cardiff, Croydon, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Sheffield and Solihull. The Home Office said “several” social work and non-social work management positions would also be filled as part of an ongoing campaign.

The body will incrementally build capacity over the next few months, with the Home Office intending that it carries out a significant proportion of age assessments currently conducted by local authorities.

The legislation provides for this either through direct referral from local authorities or where the home secretary doubts the authority’s conclusion as to a young person’s age, with the board’s verdict being final. This provision led charity coalition the Refugee and Migrant Children’s Consortium (RMCC) to warn that the board would undermine the professional judgment of local authority social workers.

Contentious methods

The job adverts specified that practitioners needed to be able to adopt “a child-centred and trauma-informed approach” and have an “excellent working knowledge and understanding of the Merton age assessment process” – a reference to the leading case of B v London Borough of Merton [2003], which set expectations about the conduct of assessments.

However, the government has previously questioned the accuracy of Merton assessments in justifying its controversial introduction – under the Nationality and Borders Act – of “scientific” measures to help assess individuals’ age.

These include using x-rays to measure body parts or analysis of DNA through a person’s saliva or cell samples.

Ministers will be able to specify such measures for use in regulations so long as they have determined them as appropriate for assessing a person’s age following scientific advice – which will be provided by the Home Office’s chief scientific adviser on the guidance of a new advisory committee.

Assessors will then be able to use them with the consent of the young person or someone deemed able to consent on their behalf, if they lack capacity to do so. However, the legislation allows decision makers to take a refusal to consent without reasonable grounds as damaging to the young person’s credibility.

The government has admitted “there is no single age assessment method (scientific or not) which can determine an individual’s age with precision” but says the measures could help improve decision making.

But opponents, including children’s rights and refugees’ charities, have warned the use of scientific measures will put children at risk, by leading to them being misidentified as adults. In that event, they would not be educated, and supported and accommodated within the care system, but simply housed and given £40.85 per week to live on.

‘NAAB must be child-centric’

Steve Crocker, the president of the Association of Directors of Children (ADCS), said there were already too many cases where children are wrongly assessed as adults, but expressed hope that the NAAB could make a positive difference.

“Conducting age assessments is complex work requiring specialist skills and is frequently the subject of legal challenge, which local authorities are dealing with alone,” he said. “The increasing numbers of children arriving in this country is placing pressure on our staff, who are carrying out these checks, and so the establishment of a new National Age Assessment Board will hopefully create some additional capacity in the system once it is up and running.”

Crocker, the director at Hampshire and Isle of Wight councils, said he hoped a co-ordinated national approach would help to capture best practice.

He added that engagement with local authorities that were gateways to the UK “will be key, as they have a lot of expertise in this area”, but said it was not yet clear how the NAAB would link in with them.

“It is important the NAAB is driven by a child-centric approach and decisions are timely – while the age of an individual is unknown, they should be supported and accommodated as a child,” he said. “The care and best interests of asylum-seeking children must be at the heart of all decisions made.”

Board uncertainties

Coram Children’s Legal Centre senior legal and policy officer Stewart MacLachlan said there was a lot that was still unknown about how the board would work, including whether it would carry out most age assessments.

He said there were potential advantages from the board, in addressing postcode lotteries between authorities in the way age assessments were carried out, but also that there were risks around it adopting a “culture of disbelief” about young people’s claims.

“Where you have social workers whose only job is to age assess, there’s definitely a concern there about a culture within the organisation of decision making not being in the best interests of the child, exacerbated by the board being placed within the Home Office, where there is that immigration focus,” he added.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is committed to protecting vulnerable children and the National Age Assessment Board will stop adults falsely claiming services such as school placements.” Home Office spokesperson said.

Transfers of asylum-seeking children rising rapidly

News of the NAAB recruiting drive came as government statistics showed the numbers of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children being transferred away from port authorities to other councils had reached their highest recorded levels.

Data, published in late May, showed that 304 young people had been moved from one authority to another under the national transfer scheme, which was made mandatory last November, up from 293 in the final three months of 2021, and a significant rise from 66 in the third quarter of 2021 and 101 in the second.

The majority of those transfers – 209 and 241 in the last two quarters – came from Kent, which refused to accept any young asylum seekers into its care from June to September 2021 after reaching “an unsafe capacity”.

All 206 local authorities with responsibility for children in care in England, Scotland and Wales, plus all five trusts in Northern Ireland, must now take part in the national transfer scheme.

“With several thousands of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children arriving in the UK every year – many by small boat having been exploited by people smugglers – we face an unprecedented situation and this requires a full national response,” a Home Office spokesperson said. “The mandatory National Transfer Scheme ensures unaccompanied asylum-seeking children receive vital support and we are grateful to the local authorities who are providing assistance across the UK.”