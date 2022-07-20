‘Social workers should do everything to help children in care maintain the relationships that matter’

By Shelly Reed
I still remember vividly the day that my younger brother and I overheard in the school reception that we would be taken into care and separated, 10 miles apart.
When we were ushered out by our social worker at the time, the plan was for me to be dropped off first and my brother next. I felt a mixture of excitement, confusion and hope when we arrived at what would be my first and only foster placement. But it was overshadowed by the anxiety of not knowing where my brother was going to be placed, and the guilt of seeing him walking around a house where only I would stay.
I recall the first week settling into my new home was really difficult. I lay awake most nights anxious and worried about where my mum and brother were. Were they safe? Were they happy?
Experience of contact overwhelmingly negative
Sadly, my experience of being separated from my brother in the care system and my feelings of uncertainty about when I would see my family, are far from unusual. Staying Connected, a recent report by Coram Voice and the Rees Centre at the University of Oxford, featuring the views of over 7,500 children on their contact arrangements with their birth families, found that many children and young people in care were unhappy about how much contact they had their families. Most of the over 3,000 written comments about the time they spent with their families were negative, with only 185 from young people who felt this was “just right”.
When my brother and I were taken into care, we were supported to see each other and our mum regularly, up to three times a week, at the beginning. But unfortunately, this wasn’t a permanent set-up. At one point, contact became sporadic after a change in social worker and the trauma of the removal hit home and changed the dynamic with my siblings.
I missed my brothers and felt I didn’t know them anymore.”
Thankfully, a new, really supportive social worker, who I remember to this day, listened when I said I wanted to see my brothers more. I was also grateful that each of our carers helped co-ordinate a weekly meet-up.
However, not all children in care are supported in the same way. The research found that only half (50%) of the young people surveyed felt that their wishes had been listened to and that they had been involved in the decisions social workers made about their lives.
Dissatisfaction with level of contact
It’s not whether children see their families or not that influences their wellbeing but whether they felt it was the right amount. Sadly, as children progress through the care system, their feelings of dissatisfaction at how often they see their siblings seems to grow. Roughly one in five (22%) 8- to 10-year-olds feel they see their siblings too little, rising to one in three (31%) for 11- to 18-year-olds. Worryingly, 19% didn’t see their siblings at all.
While most children and young people wanted to see their families more, the research also found that some wanted less contact with their families. As one young person who participated noted: “I feel like every time I see them, I come back generally upset or in some sort of negative mood. I feel I need to see them a little bit less to help me with my emotions.”
Children and young people can also face a number of barriers that hindered their family time, such as having to travel long distances or expensive travel costs. One young person expressed frustration with family contact being arranged at inconvenient times: “I am told the ‘contact team’ doesn’t work at weekends. If that is their job, then they should work when I can have contact … not just business hours. It’s stupid, stupid, stupid. My mum works and so after school contact is difficult and only an hour!”
Some children also said that they would prefer to spend time with family away from contact centres, and for this to feel normalised, with more every day activities such as going to the park or going for a meal. Once I was a certain age, my mum and I were trusted to meet away from contact centres and we’d to go to a café or my favourite, Nando’s.
Spontaneous contact ‘felt illegal’
But it wasn’t always like this. I remember times when I would go through the area of the city where my mum worked and I asked my social worker, a different one this time, if I was able to see my mum, just to give her a simple hug. I was told I could only do this if I had planned in advance and that even if we bumped into each other, I would always have to report this back. So seeing my mum spontaneously felt illegal.
Seeing extended family members or other adults who were important to them was highlighted by young people, but this is not always included in their plans. I was not supported at all to see my extended family. I remember requesting to see my godfather and another person who I considered family but because they weren’t blood relatives, I was told that social services would not support contact. This was particularly difficult, as to me family is what you make of it, and it felt that this wasn’t understood.
I didn’t see those people at all throughout my time in care, and I feel a huge amount of regret as both are no longer here, and I mourn a relationship I never will have.”
Ultimately, despite some obvious effort to support my relationships with family members, the connection with my family feels more distant than ever. The concept of love and hugs between me and my family just doesn’t seem to have the same meaning for me as it does for many others. I am very independent, but I wonder if I had lived with my brother, would we still be close? Relationships with family members are hard to recreate and nothing can prepare you for the feeling of being split up from the people you spent every day of your life so far with.
Hear more from care experienced writers
The Staying Connected report makes a number of important recommendations for professionals, such as exploring the key relationships in young people’s lives with them, involving them in decision making and being proactive about making the arrangements to support children and young people to spend time with people who are important to them.
It is also crucial to keep young people updated on their families and ensure that they have a full understanding of why certain decisions were made that so that they aren’t living with uncertainty. My brother and I knew when we were due to see each other, and we looked forward to it. We weren’t left wondering when we could see each other. All those working with children and young people in care should do everything they can to make sure that children have special memorable experiences with their families so that these relationships are meaningful.
Shelly Reed is participation co-ordinator at Coram Voice. She has been involved in participation and shaping services for children in care and those with care experience since the age of 11, and recently completed a degree in education.
