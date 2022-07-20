Most adult directors lack confidence they will meet legal duties this year

Photo: chrupka/Adobe Stock

Most directors of adult social services lack confidence they will meet their legal duties this year because of inadequate funds, a survey has found.

Just 12% said they were fully confident their budgets would be sufficient to meet their duties under the Care Act 2014 and other frameworks, such as the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, found the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services’ annual spring survey, published yesterday.

This was down from 21% in 2021-22. At the same time, the proportion of directors who had no confidence they had the budget to meet their duties doubled, from 8% to 17%, with 69% now partially confident.

The situation has been driven by rising levels and complexity of need against a backdrop of rising costs, driven by recruitment and retention problems in the provider sector and the impact of increases in the national living wage (NLW).

ADASS found that:

83% of councils had seen increases in the average size of care packages for people discharged from hospital and those seeking support from the community, since March 2020.

Two-thirds of councils (65%) said they saw an increase of more than 10% in the number of referrals for people discharged from hospital in 2021-22, with a further 17% seeing a lower increase.

Just under a third (30%) reported an increase of more than 10% in the number of referrals from the community, with 44% reporting an increase that was lower than this.

A quarter (26%) had seen a 10% plus increase in referrals due to carer breakdown, with a further 47% saying there had been an increase of less than 10%.

‘We face the most difficult winter’

On the back of the findings, drawn from 144 of the 152 English local authorities, ADASS chief executive Cathie Williams said that “without immediate and substantial help from the government, we face the most difficult winter we have ever experienced during which more people will miss out on vital care, others will wait longer for support and choice and quality will decline still further”.

The government is investing £5.4bn in adult social care over the next three years, £3.6bn of which will go on reforming its funding, to introduce an £86,000 cap on people’s liability for personal care and a more generous means-test, and ensuring councils pay providers a “fair cost of care”. The rest of the funding will go on initiatives to support the training, development and wellbeing of the workforce, worth £500m, and to reform the way social care is delivered.

However, critics have argued that none of £5.4bn reform funding will deal with current pressures on the system, a sentiment Williams reiterated.

“Measures so far to ‘fix’ social care simply do not address the scale of current funding and workforce challenges and are crying out for a long-term, properly funded plan,” she said.

In response to the results, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said councils were receiving “record annual funding” to deal with cost pressures, alongside investment in reform.

“Reforming adult social care is a priority and we are investing £5.4bn over the next three years to end the lottery of unpredictable care costs and support the workforce,” they said.

“This includes £3.6bn to enable all local authorities to move towards paying providers a fair cost of care, and a further £1.7bn to begin major improvements across adult social care in England – on top of record annual funding to help councils respond to rising demands and cost pressures.

“Our social care workforce are valued, appreciated and supported, which is why we are also providing an additional £500m for training to boost career opportunities.”

More follows