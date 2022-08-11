DoLS caseloads hit record levels

Image: Supakrit

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards caseloads hit record levels in 2021-22, official figures show.

Councils in England received 270,650 applications to deprive a person of liberty from care homes and hospitals, up 5.5% on the 2020-21.

Last year had seen the first fall in DoLS applications since case numbers started to rocket in the wake of the 2014 Cheshire West judgment which, in effect, lowered the threshold for what constituted a deprivation of liberty in law.

However, 2021-22 saw a return to increasing case numbers, with DoLS practitioners and teams completing a record number of authorisations during the year, 254,215, up 3% on the year below.

With the increase in case numbers came a drop in the proportion of applications completed within the statutory timeframe of 21 days for standard authorisations. Just 20% met the target, down from 24% in 2020-21, with the average time taken to complete applications rising from 148 to 153 days.

At the same time, the case backlog grew, with 124,145 applications left uncompleted at the end of the year, up 4% on the previous year. This follows two consecutive years in which the number of uncompleted applications has fallen.

The sector is currently preparing to implement the replacement for DoLS, the Liberty Protection Safeguards, though no date has been set for it to come into force. The government recently consulted on an amended Mental Capacity Act 2005 code of practice, including statutory guidance on how to implement the LPS.