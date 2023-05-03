‘Resource pressures’ behind decision to shelve LPS, says care minister

Minister for care Helen Whately (Credit: Department of Health and Social Care)

“Resource pressures” were behind the government’s decision to shelve the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS), according to the care minister.

However, Helen Whately said the government remained committed to introducing the LPS to replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS), in an appearance yesterday before Parliament’s health and social care select committee.

Whately’s appearance, alongside the Department of Health and Social Care’s top civil servant for the sector, Michelle Dyson, came a month after the DHSC announced it would delay LPS implementation before the next election, due in 2024.

The DHSC also disbanded the policy team working on the system and gave no commitment to implementation beyond the election.

In her evidence, Whately stressed that it was still the government’s intention to implement the new system for authorising deprivations of liberty in health and care settings for people unable to consent to them.

However, she said that there was “a lot of work to do to do the shift from DoLS to LPS so resource pressures were the reason behind delaying it”.

She added: “But it continues to be an important thing to do and the decision was not taken lightly.”