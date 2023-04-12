Making a success of DoLS in the wake of the Liberty Protection Safeguards delay

Photo by: nito

By Lorraine Currie

The timeline provided by Community Care, from the 2014 Cheshire West judgment to the government’s postponement of the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS), is incredibly helpful in reminding us of events we would otherwise forget.

What I would add to that timeline is that the original impact assessment for the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) estimated that we would be dealing with around 7-8,000 referrals a year by this point in time and, at its height, the DoLS scheme would apply to 20,000.

This is still the basis of funding provided to councils.

Surge in referrals post-Cheshire West

However, on the back of the acid test for a deprivation of liberty set out by the Supreme Court in Cheshire West, there was a tenfold increase in referrals from 2013-14 to 2014-15, since when they have doubled again.

The West Midlands alone had 20,000 cases last year while, across England, councils processed about 250,000 cases. Around half this number remained, waiting for their legal protection, at the end of the year.

The focus should be on the incredible effort of councils processing so much with so little.”

The sector has driven its own improvement at all times since Cheshire West, starting by developing a priority tool and adapting practice, and then, with government funding, reviewing the DoLS forms and significantly reduing their number. These days, it can be viewed as two assessments (forms 3 and 4), which has helped to streamline the process.

For the last four years at least, councils have tried their hardest to engage with plans for LPS despite delays, lack of detail and a very poorly written draft LPS code of practice.

How LPS planning has helped MCA practice

The announcement of delay will mean that many see this work as wasted time. However, in the work I have been doing in the West Midlands, I have urged all councils to focus their efforts on the Mental Capacity Act (MCA), rather than on specific LPS planning.

LPS developments have focused us on some previously overlooked areas, such as the concepts of necessity and proportionality, which are a key part of the existing MCA and not a new thing that LPS will introduce.

LPS planning has also shone a light on this the need to identify deprivation of liberty engaged by the arrangements for 16- and 17-year-olds, which is also not new and needs to continue at a pace.

I do believe there are still ways we can make improvements to the DoLS scheme. We can take some of the policy intentions from LPS and apply them to the existing scheme.

Cut in best interests assessor training

However, we are losing the workforce. Many universities have stopped providing best interests assessor training and BIA recruitment is difficult. This has been caused, largely, by the knowledge that BIAs will need to have practised for a year in order to convert to being approved mental capacity professionals (AMCPs), but no one knew when that year began or ended, so interest has waned.

It is councils who are left with the burden of backlogs and the increasing numbers of referrals, and it will be councils who have to make a scheme, declared not fit for purpose by a House of Lords committee, work. It will be councils who look at improvements and it will no doubt be councils who are criticised for backlogs when the Care Quality Commission inspects.

Meanwhile, 40,000 people died last year waiting for this essential human rights protection. This will no doubt be repeated this year. DoLS is still a scheme which provides this essential protection. There are things the sector can do to make even more improvement, because this workforce cares deeply about people, their rights and promoting the principles of the MCA.

Lorraine Currie was a DoLS Lead in the West Midlands until summer 2022 and also chaired the regional and national DoLS Leads groups. More recently, Lorraine has developed the BIA to AMCP conversion course with Neil Allen (barrister at 39 Essex Chambers) and has been commissioned by West Midlands Association of Directors of Adult Social Services to support councils with LPS implementation.