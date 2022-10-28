Liberty Protection Safeguards due for implementation in October 2023

Photo: JeromeMaurice/Adobe Stock

The Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) is due to be implemented in October 2023.

The planned date was revealed in a report to today’s Social Work England board meeting and represents a six-month delay to the government’s previous internal target for bringing in the replacement for the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards.

Publicly, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Ministry of Justice (MoJ) have not specified when they plan to implement the LPS, which was originally due to be implemented in October 2020, then delayed to April 2022 and, last year, further deferred to an unspecified date.

However, the Social Work England board report, by chief executive Colum Conway, revealed that the departments had been working to an April 2023 date but had now pushed this back to October of next year.

LPS delay ‘a positive thing’

Conway was discussing the timetable in the context of Social Work England’s recent consultation on standards for the training of approved mental capacity professionals (AMCPs), a new role that will be introduced under the LPS and is likely to be mainly filled by social workers.

The social work regulator intends to publish its response to the consultation in the coming weeks, said Conway.

He added: “Although it will mean a longer gap between the publication of our new standards and the implementation of the legislation, we see the extension as a positive thing as it affords education providers more time to prepare and demonstrate that they meet the standards.”

Earlier this year, the DHSC and MoJ consulted on a draft revised Mental Capacity Act 2005 code of practice and regulations proposing how the LPS should be implemented. The consultation closed in July this year and the departments are yet to respond.

The DHSC did not confirm whether it was working towards an October 2023 implementation date, saying it would set out its implementation plan as soon as it was possible to do so.

Doubts over implementation date for cap on care costs

Should the government proceed with this timetable, it would mean that councils and adult social care providers would face implementing the LPS at the same time as the adult social care charging reforms, including the cap on care costs and more generous means-test for accessing care.

However, the Times recently reported that the government was considering delaying the charging reforms by a year, as part of plans to tackle a black hole in the public finances of an estimated £30bn to £40bn. It is likely to confirm whether it will proceed with the current October 2023 date at its autumn statement, on 17 November.