The Job: a poem on social work

Photo by AdobeStock/my_stock

by Jessica Taylor, 27, assessment social worker

This poem came about as a release of emotions after a particularly challenging week on duty. I wrote it while lying in bed, unable to sleep as the day’s events kept whirling around my head.

I suppose it was a reaffirmation that I’m doing okay – a reminder to take the good days with the bad days and remember why I chose the profession I did. It was my thoughts, feelings and justifications for putting myself through this job poured onto a page.