The Job: a poem on social work

A practitioner's challenging week on a duty team inspired this poem on the highs and lows of working in social work

May 4, 2023 in Workforce
by Jessica Taylor, 27, assessment social worker

This poem came about as a release of emotions after a particularly challenging week on duty. I wrote it while lying in bed, unable to sleep as the day’s events kept whirling around my head.

I suppose it was a reaffirmation that I’m doing okay – a reminder to take the good days with the bad days and remember why I chose the profession I did. It was my thoughts, feelings and justifications for putting myself through this job poured onto a page.

The Job by Jessica Taylor

