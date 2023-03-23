‘Pandemic, pay cuts and poor press: is it worth staying in social work?’

Photo posed by model: Valerii Honcharuk/Adobe Stock

By a children’s social worker

Almost four years ago, I wrote an article to talk about how a three-month career break reignited my passion for social work and kept me in the job. After seeing my article recirculated a few times, I felt it right to follow up.

Ironically, I left the local authority six months after returning from my travels and went agency after missing out on the promotion I had applied for.

I never thought I would do this but, luckily, I quickly secured a role in an assessment team not far from where I lived in and knew instantly I had made the right decision. I become part of an amazing tight-knit team and started to feel valued again for the experience, knowledge and competence I brought to the local authority. I was also being paid a significant amount of money in comparison to my previous permanent salary.

‘No PPE, apart from a flask, bar of soap and some paper towels’

It wasn’t long before the pandemic hit and I found myself in a very strange situation. With no PPE, apart from a flask, bar of soap and some paper towels, we were expected to carry on as normal. As a result, I almost felt exempt from what was going on in the world, apart from the isolation I started to feel as a single person, spending nights and weekends alone under tight government restrictions.

Do you have a story to tell? We’re looking to amplify social workers’ voices on our site, so if you have an experience or opinion you’d like to write about, have a story to share, or would just like to be considered in the future, please contact our community journalist, Anastasia Koutsounia, at anastasia.koutsounia@markallengroup.com. No writing experience is required.

Slowly, a rota was implemented, strict PPE guidance came into play and the reality of the pandemic hit. I remember the conversations between staff in relation to the worry and anxiety building for the most at risk children – those now trapped at home with their abusers and no school to report their concerns. I shared my thoughts with Newsnight back in April 2020 and the matter was discussed during one of the late-night shows. I remember thinking; who will be up and watching this?

As predicted, referrals soared when children went back to school. Stressed, isolated and feeling completely burnt out, an opportunity was placed at my feet to apply for a post in adoption. I had always thought social workers go to adoption to retire but the prospect of getting out of the pressured role I was in became more and more appealing. Despite the huge drop in pay from moving from agency to permanent again, I decided to take the role and planned a start date for early 2021.

No return to normality

Like most, I thought Covid would be a thing of the past but I started my new job as we were locked down again. The prospect scared me and I was soon to realise how hard it was to learn a new job remotely in my spare room! I wondered how students were now learning to be social workers.

I kept telling myself that things would go back to normal but they haven’t. Whilst local authorities benefit from sending their staff home and closing down buildings, social workers everywhere become more and more isolated. Working at home, laptops on laps, we hold the secondary trauma of social work inside the walls of spaces which once were a safe haven, a place of sanctuary, what used to be home.

Meanwhile, Ofsted and others have raised concerns about social workers being able to work fully remotely. There are significant risks from this to children and their families, as more complex cases are worked by social workers not even living in the same communities or by newly qualified staff who do not have the peer support they need from office culture.

Furthermore, the latest government data shows there has been a 40% rise in social workers quitting children’s services posts in the past five years and I can really see why. I mean, where is the support for such an important social facing role?

Where was the thanks for the efforts to continuously keep children safe during the pandemic?”

Pay cuts and negative press

Surely pay rises of 1.75% in 2021-22 and £1,925 in 2022-23 – much less than the rate of inflation – were not it? Why do we pay for our degrees? Like most I have an incredible amount of debt after choosing my career as a mature student and needing a maximum maintenance loan to pay my mortgage and bills. My student debt seems to constantly increase with interest, and I just get penalised with any pay increase by the monthly reduction.

I mean what is actually attracting anyone to social work these days? Before Christmas 2021 we were ripped apart for the deaths of Arthur and Star and in 2022 critiqued for wrongly taking children into care in a BBC Panorama programme.

We are constantly stuck between a rock and a hard place, and it is no wonder that the president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services has said that “press and public disapproval are driving people away from the profession”.

‘Would I go back and do social work again?’

I’ve recently side-stepped from regular social work and am trying a different area of practice that focuses on the care provided to society’s most vulnerable children. A bonus is the pay increase, which has become an essential part of job hunting amid the rising cost of living. This no doubt contributes to the falling numbers of permanent staff and the rising number of agency staff.

It got me thinking about my previous article and how I spoke about the need to look at recruitment and retention. I waffled on about how forced career breaks might help but now I wonder if we are getting it wrong from the start? How about the government reduce or scrap the study fees for the social work degree? What if the monthly repayment was capped?

Nearly seven years into my career and more disillusioned than ever, I ask myself whether it was really worth it. Would I go back and do social work again? Despite these questions, I still have a passion to make a difference and maybe even more of a passion to stand up for social workers who, more than ever, deserve thanks and praise for their hard work and the contribution they make to society.