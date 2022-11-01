Social workers to get £1,925 pay rise

Council social workers in England and Wales will get a £1,925 pay rise this year, after unions agreed to employers’ offer.
The increase, which will be backdated to 1 April 2022, is worth 4.04% to 6.6% for social workers, and represents the largest rise in pay for council staff in over a decade. It applies to staff earning up to £47,665 a year.
However, it will still represent a real-terms pay cut, with the annual rate of inflation – according to the government’s preferred measure – having been 9% or above since April.
Members of the biggest union, UNISON, which has an estimated 40,000 social worker members, backed the offer, as did those from the GMB, in consultative ballots. Unite members rejected it, but the three unions met today and decided collectively to accept the offer, which also applies to council staff in Northern Ireland.
The deal also includes an extra day’s annual leave, from 1 April, 2023, and a 4.04% rise in allowances, including the standby allowance for emergency duty team social workers, which will rise from £30.35 to £31.58 per session, backdated to April 2022.
Staff ‘must get money as soon as possible’
UNISON national secretary for local government Mike Short said: “UNISON members voted clearly to accept this pay offer, and it will come as a welcome relief to many of our members – particularly those who are lower-paid – that it has been agreed before the holiday period.
“Our immediate priority, now, is to get the money into the pay packets of workers as soon as possible, to help deal with the rapidly rising cost of living and move into the next pay round.
“We know there is much more to do, as this pay settlement is still below inflation and we will be looking to submit a pay claim for 2023 as soon as practically possible, so the employers have no excuse for delaying making an offer, next year.
“We will be expecting that offer to meet our members’ needs and address the massive pressure they are facing due to the rate of inflation.”
Would this apply to agency social worker rates too? Employers NICs are extortionate I don’t know how I’m supposed to afford my rent.
Given that agency workers negotiate their pay individually and therefore are not part of national pay bargaining the answer is no.
It’s like they waited in another room – as soon as they knew it was all signed and accepted, lumped this out there https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11376743/Jeremy-Hunt-Rishi-Sunak-set-cap-public-sector-pay-rises-2-year.html
Meanwhile Cafcass social workers will undoubtedly get much less, if anything at all…
What about the locums as they are the lynch pin in terms of supporting those who are permanent. Locums rates are capped in London.
Just like pay of permanent staff is capped in pay negotiations. Our Unions negotiate our pay and conditions for those emoyed by local authorities. Agency workers are not employed bylcal authorities do sit outside of the process. Asking for parity in this is like asking for a sausage roll in a vegan cafe.
Mite be the last we get 😅
It is great receiving a pay increase, however the last time we received one and it was backdated we received less in our salary due to paying extra tax and pension. I hope it doesn’t impact the same way as its unfair if it does.
I think we will be waiting a while in Northern Ireland if ever 🙄
What about those who have left the profession or changed local authority. Will they still receive the back dated money from the local authority who employed them during that period
Yes you do.
Bit misleading. This rise applies to all council workers. Not just social workers.
Thanks for your comment. As we don’t tend to be read by staff in other departments or services we focus on the impact on social workers of any decision.