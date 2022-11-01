Three-quarters of social workers still to renew registration with one month to go

Photo: 9dreamstudio/Adobe Stock

Three-quarters of social workers are yet to renew their registration, with one month to go until the deadline.

As of this morning (1 November), 23% of eligible practitioners (22,582) had completed the process. This involves submitting the renewal application, paying the £90 fee and providing two pieces of continuing professional development, one of which must have been reflected upon with a peer.

At the same period last year, half of eligible registrants had renewed, though then the CPD requirement was only to submit piece, with no need to provide a peer reflection. Overall, 44% of registrants have engaged with the CPD process to some degree this year, said the regulator.

The remaining approximately 75,000 social workers must complete the renewal process by 11.59pm on 30 November. Unlike the two previous years, there will be no 21-day grace period for those who have paid their fee and completed their application but have not submitted any CPD. This means those who fail to do so will be removed from the register.

Social workers do not need to renew if they joined the register after 1 September this year or have applied for voluntary removal.

Full guidance on renewing registration is available on the Social Work England website.