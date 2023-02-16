Does the DfE’s care review response address the pressures behind social workers leaving their jobs?

Photo: Miljan Živković/ Adobe Stock

In its long-awaited response to the care review, the Department for Education (DfE) highlighted the urgency of addressing social work’s increasing workforce challenges.

“[Evidence] points to a need to act now to attract higher numbers of people to join, rejoin and stay in the profession,” it wrote in Stable Homes, Built on Love, its proposed children’s social care strategy, issued for consultation earlier this month.

This is borne out by the data.

Almost one in five (19%) of council children’s social worker posts in England lay vacant as of June 2022, up from 14.6% a year earlier, according to Association of Directors of Children’s Services research published last year.

And 83% of authorities reported difficulties recruiting children’s social workers, and 72% problems retaining them, in response to a Local Government Association survey last spring.

The DfE said the situation reflected the fact that social workers “[did] not always feel supported, valued and trusted”. This in turn was a key barrier to its ambitions for all children and families who needed a social worker to have an excellent one with whom they could build a trusting relationship.

In response, it proposed a number of measures, designed to encourage social workers to stay in their roles and organisations, rather than turn to agency work or away from the sector altogether.

Based on four recent surveys of social workers, we have identified four key pressures that are likely to be behind practitioners leaving their permanent posts and examined how the DfE’s proposals have responded to each.

High workloads and poor work-life balance

A UNISON survey of 3,000 social work members, conducted in January 2022, found that 49% felt they had become less likely to stay in their jobs during the pandemic.

While the union did not ask for reasons for this, a key theme running through survey responses was workload. Three-quarters of respondents said their workload was often excessive, a similar proportion said it had grown during the pandemic, and large majorities reported feeling very or a bit concerned about staff shortages (93%), workload (90%), working beyond contractual hours (80%) or a lack of work-life balance (79%).

The latest report of the DfE’s longitudinal survey, tracking the experiences of permanent and agency council children’s social workers, also showed workloads were an increasing problem.

Of the 1,605 respondents surveyed for the fourth wave of the research, in autumn 2021, 59% said their workload was too high, up from 51% at wave one (surveyed November 2018 to March 2019).

And of 101 respondents who had left children and families social work at the time of the fourth wave survey, 51% cited caseloads as a contributory factor, with 47% citing working hours and 40% an extensive amount of paperwork.

Pledge to tackle ‘excessive’ workload pressures

In its care review response, the DfE pledged action to tackle “excessive” workload pressures.

It will set up, shortly, a national action group to identify “unnecessary workload pressures that do not lead to improvements in outcomes for children and families” and develop solutions.

The group will include representatives from Ofsted, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW), UNISON, the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) and the Principal Children and Families Social Worker (PCFSW) network, as well as people with lived experiences.

The DfE also said that improving case management systems would enable social workers to do more direct work and reduce workload pressures. It promised to work with local authorities to identify shared objectives and solutions that could be used across the sector and the most efficient ways councils could procure systems.

It would also seek to cut the time social workers spend on case recording by funding two groups of councils to research how data recording is impacting on practice and develop solutions that reduce burdens.

The measures that will emerge from all of this work are unclear and there is no timescale for implementation. They are due to be underpinned by the proposed national framework for children’s social care, which is designed to set key objectives for the sector and is subject to a separate consultation.

One of the proposed objectives is having an “equipped and effective” workforce, measured by, among other things, leaders removing unnecessary bureaucracy and ensuring practitioners have manageable workloads.

Proposed action on agency social work

The framework is due to inform how Ofsted inspects local authorities. But how this translates into effective action on workloads is hard to predict.

That is also true of a pledge to enable councils to recruit up to 500 more social work apprentices, for which no details have been provided, including on timescales.

There is a planned start date – spring 2024 – for proposed national rules on councils’ use of agency workers, which the DfE is also consulting on separately. While these are primarily designed to reduce the use and cost of locums, and resulting instability for children and families, it also has implications for workload, particularly the proposal to end the use of so-called managed project teams.

Such teams, whose use has increased significantly over the past year, often have capped caseloads, loading more work onto permanent staff, said the DfE.

Whether this does lead to more manageable workloads is contingent on whether the agency rules more generally serve to attract more locums to go permanent – or drive them away from statutory children’s social work altogether, worsening staff shortages.

Cost of living struggles

In the past year, the cost of living crisis also appears to have intensified some social workers’ thoughts of leaving their permanent posts, with many struggling to get by on their annual salary.

A Community Care survey in summer 2022 found that three-quarters (77%) of the 253 respondents had been ‘severely’ or ‘significantly’ affected by rising costs. While 95% of respondents were permanently employed, over half (52%) said they were considering switching to agency work over the subsequent 12 months.

At the end of last year, council social workers in England and Wales received a £1,925 pay rise for 2022-23, worth 4.04% to 6.6% depending on salary. However, despite it being the largest rise for council staff in over a decade, it represented a real-terms cut, with inflation measuring 10.1% in the year to January 2023, according to the government’s preferred measure.

While the DfE rejected the care review’s proposal for national pay scales for social workers, it said it would work on making salaries more transparent and equitable between areas. This will be driven in part by its plan to cap agency pay at the level of equivalent permanent staff, requiring a consistent benchmark among permanent social workers to measure locum payments against.

However, there are no plans to increase salaries overall. And while unions are seeking a 12.7% rise for staff in 2023-24, councils are not funded to offer anything like this much. And while inflation is due to fall in 2023, the Bank of England has said it will stay above 4% all year.

Mental health concerns

In the wake of the pandemic, social workers’ deteriorating mental health and morale have also contributed to career dissatisfaction and high levels of stress at work.

The latest of a series of surveys into Covid’s impact on health and social care staff, carried out last summer, found that social workers’ wellbeing at work was lower than other professions’, and had fallen further during the pandemic.

Similarly, UNISON’s January 2022 survey found that more than three-quarters of respondents (77%) were very or a bit concerned about their mental health.

To address this, the DfE proposed creating a virtual hub containing resources for employers to improve working conditions, including health, wellbeing and organisational culture.

It said the hub would enable councils to respond to the findings of the health check, the annual survey of practitioners’ experiences at work. It also pledged to work with the sector to enhance the check. But it provided no details on what this would mean, on the likely contents of the hub or on how its impact would be monitored – without which it is difficult to gauge how far social workers’ wellbeing will be improved.

Public perceptions of social work

A concern among a majority of social work staff (78%), according to the UNISON survey, was being publicly identified or blamed in the media or social media in connection with cases.

Following the widely-publicised trial of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s killers in 2021, social workers at the council concerned, Solihull, faced abuse that forced some to leave their homes, said the authority’s chief executive, Nick Page, in May last year.

ADCS president Steve Crocker recently said “press and public disapproval” was driving some away from the profession and others into agency work.

The DfE’s one apparent response to this was to pledge to work with Social Work England “to inform and educate people on the role social workers play within society, while promoting social work as a rewarding profession to support recruitment and retention”.

But, as with other measures set out above, there was no detail on what this would mean.

However, with the proposals subject to consultation, social workers and their managers have the opportunity to shape the details of implementation.

Follow the links below to respond to:

The deadline to have your say is 11 May 2023.