One in five children’s social work posts vacant in wake of rising stress and workloads, finds research

One in five children’s social work posts lay vacant in English councils this summer in the wake of practitioners reporting rising stress and workloads and reduced job satisfaction and support from employers.

Those were among the findings of research released this week from the Department for Education and Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), illustrating the scale of the workforce pressures engulfing local authorities.

The studies followed warnings from Ofsted in its annual report this week that social worker shortages were making an already challenging job “unsustainable” for some practitioners and driving others into agency work.

Sharp rise in vacancy rate

In the latest full report from its safeguarding pressures research series, the ADCS found that the social worker vacancy rate had risen from 14.6% to 19% in the year to June 2022, based on data from 108 of the 152 councils.

The figure marks a significant jump on the 16.7% reported by authorities in September 2021 for the DfE’s latest official children’s social work workforce data collection.

Directors also reported an increase, from 15.6% to 16.7%, in the proportion of their workforce who were agency staff in the year to June 2022, which was also above the DfE figure reported for September 2021 (15.5%).

Directors not confident about social work capacity

In the light of the vacancies, 44% of respondents stated that there were never or rarely enough social workers in the right places to effectively support children.

Meanwhile, a DfE report published this week found that 70% of directors, surveyed in January to March this year, were not confident they would have enough permanent children and families social workers over the subsequent 12 months to meet their needs.

The finding, based on data from 50 directors, compares with 40% who were not confident they would have enough social workers when surveyed from October to December 2019, in the previous wave of the children’s services omnibus, the DfE’s regular snapshot of leaders’ perceptions of the state of the sector.

At the same time, separate DfE research with children’s social workers has found that practitioners were experiencing rising stress and workloads but feeling less supported and valued by employers towards the end of last year.

Increased stress and workloads and reduced job satisfaction

The latest wave of its longitudinal study tracking the experiences of permanent and agency council children’s social workers, which had 1,605 respondents, found that:

62% felt stressed by their job, up from 60% at wave 3 (surveyed September to December 2020) and 51% at wave one (surveyed November 2018 to March 2019).

61% said they were asked to fulfil too many roles, up from 55% at wave 3 and 47% at wave 1.

59% said their overall workload was too high, up from 58% at wave 3 and 51% at wave 1.

61% felt valued by their employer, down from 56% at wave 3.

68% agreed they had the right tools for their job, down from 76% at wave 3.

68% found their job satisfying, down from 72% at wave 3.

Respondents cited Covid-19 as among the factors driving these trends, with 76% saying it had increased the complexity of cases, up from 68% at wave 3, 73% saying it had increased workloads (up from 69%) and 73% reporting it had led to a rise in work-related stress (the same as in wave 3).

In relation to the drivers of reduced job satisfaction, there had been a drop since wave 1, from 83% to 73%, in the proportion who were satisfied with the sense of achievement they got from work, while the percentage satisfied with the opportunity to develop their skills had fallen from 72% to 66% over this time.

Despite the challenges, 81% of respondents, including agency staff, said they expected to be in local authority practice 12 months on from the survey – ie around now, with 3% anticipating a move into the private or voluntary sectors, 3% into another area of social work, 2% into retirement and 6% either not knowing their plans or preferring not to say.