DfE working on plan to restrict use of agency social workers, says ADCS president

ADCS president Steve Crocker (credit: ADCS)

The Department for Education (DfE) is drawing up a plan to address the use of agency social workers in England, according to a leading director.

The Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) president, Steve Crocker, told Community Care that he had done “constructive work” with the DfE on proposals for restricting agency staff use.

Crocker, who in July called for social work agencies to be regulated or banned outright, said that he “can’t announce what that is, but there’ll be something that comes out”.

“We’re really pushing them to take positive action, not for any other reason than we need to stabilise our workforce and [to do that] is to give the best possible service to children,” he added. “That’s what we’re really focused on.”

Any plan would likely form part of the DfE’s forthcoming response to the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, which proposed reforms to reduce agency social work numbers and costs in its final report, published in May.

Care review proposals

The review recommended establishing rules to regulate agency work, such as requiring social workers to have completed the first two years of the review’s proposed early career framework and having high-quality references from previous employers in order to take up a locum post.

It also suggested local authorities be expected to establish and adhere to regional agreements on agency recruitment and pay, similar to the memoranda of understanding that currently exist. Another option put forward by the review was for agency staff to only be engaged through approved frameworks, as happens for locum staff in the NHS, a model Crocker said had merit.

To provide an alternative to employment agencies, the review also proposed the DfE fund local authorities to set up not-for-profit staff banks to be the first port of call for temporary workers.

It is not clear which, if any, of these ideas the DfE will take up in its response, due before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We are currently considering the recommendations of the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care. These include proposals to help reduce the cost and use of agency social workers.

“We are rapidly working up an ambitious and detailed implementation strategy in response to the review and working closely with the sector, including the ADCS, on proposals.”

‘Large number’ of social workers switching to agencies

The potential plan comes amid mounting concerns from directors about the cost and impact of high numbers of agency staff.

As of September 2021, 15.5% of full-time equivalent social worker posts in local authorities or children’s trusts were filled by agency workers. However, directors surveyed for ADCS’s latest safeguarding pressures report, published this month, said that, since then, “a large number of social workers” had left local authorities for agency work.

They further expressed concerns about increasing numbers of agency staff being newly qualified and the costs authorities were incurring from engaging locum workers.

“Agency staff continue to be a significantly more costly option compared to directly employed social workers, and there can be concerns about quality,” said the report. “There is a strong feeling that “profiteering” by private providers needs to cease.

“Respondents continue to raise the need for national reform on how employment agencies and agency social workers are regulated, without destabilising an already fragile and insufficient workforce.”

Working for councils needs to be ‘more appealing’

In July, Crocker called for agencies to be regulated or banned altogether to tackle “profiteering”, highlighting the pressure caused by them supplying staff only in the form of teams rather than as individual workers.

In his latest interview with Community Care, Crocker emphasised the need to make working in a local government organisation “more appealing”, to deter social workers from switching to agencies.

“The benefits of working as a social worker over a long period in one place is underplayed – the relationships you build with families, the work you do with them, the change you see,” he said. “This is a reward that goes beyond the financial. You’ll never see that if you’re hopping from agency to agency.”

“We need to show that consistency of work [is vital], and there’s stuff in the care review that really helps with that.”

Regional agreements to regulate use

Agreements to regulate agency work already exist in all parts of England as memoranda of co-operation or understanding between regional groupings of councils. These agreements were revised this year in London, the South East, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

These latest memoranda all include pay caps for agency workers and a pledge for local authorities to not actively seek social work staff from fellow councils. Authorities in London and the South East have also promised not to employ staff in an agency role for six months after they have left a permanent position in another signatory authority, while the West Midlands agreement has set a 12-month limit for this.

London authorities have also agreed not to employ social workers with less than two years’ permanent experience as agency staff, while West Midlands authorities have pledged to refrain from engaging staff in their first year post-qualification as locums.

Vacancy pressures leading to broken agreements

However, Croker called the memoranda “tricky” as “there’s always a reason not to comply with them”.

This was borne out by a Department for Education survey of directors in 2020, which found that, while 96% of authorities were a signatory to a memorandum, just 26% thought they had been useful in reducing the number of agency staff and 44% in reducing the cost. The main reason given for them not working was non-compliance by individual authorities, particularly those with low Ofsted ratings, who tend to have higher vacancy, turnover and agency staff rates.

These pressures have built since the 2020 DfE survey, with the proportion of vacancies in the workforce reaching 16.7% in 2021, the highest rate since 2017, with ‘inadequate’ authorities’ average rate reaching 26.3%.

Crocker said: “What do you do in those circumstances if you can’t find staff? You either are not able to allocate the case work to social workers or are giving them caseloads of 40 or 50, which is no good.

“Or, you have to bring in [agency] teams to ameliorate the pressure. Directors of children’s services are in a no-win situation.”

He insisted that the only concrete solution would be a national plan, adding: “The reasons will be different [for breaking the agreement], and that is because you’ve got differences between regions and between authorities. We can only make it work if there is a national framework [to regulate agency work] where you can’t go off it.”

Agency sector rejects criticisms

Following Crocker’s comments in July, representatives of the locum sector defended its role in social work.

“Agencies do a huge amount of work to support the care system, and are certainly not the cause of its problems,” said Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation. “Rather than blaming agencies unfairly, ADCS would do better to work with us to build a care system that delivers a great service at good value to the taxpayer – as well as paying social care workers what they deserve and treating them well, whether they are substantive or temporary staff.”

The debate in England comes amid plans to end the use of agency social workers at Norther Ireland’s health and social care trusts – which deliver statutory social services – next June. Current agency staff in the country will be offered permanent contracts over the coming months.