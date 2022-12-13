Social worker shortages making job ‘unsustainable’ for some, warns Ofsted

Photo: Елена Дигилевич/Adobe Stock

Social worker shortages are making an already challenging job ‘unsustainable’ for some practitioners, Ofsted has warned in its annual report, published today.

The inspectorate said problems recruiting and retaining staff were arguably the biggest challenges facing children’s social care and one that had got worse since the pandemic.

It pointed to Department for Education figures showing 8.6% of full-time equivalent local authority and children’s trust social workers left the statutory sector altogether in the year to September 2021, up from 7.2% the previous year.

While the same figures showed that a further 2.6% had moved into agency work during the same period, up slightly on 2.2% the previous year, the inspectorate echoed findings from the Association of Directors of Children’s Services in suggesting this issue was growing.

“Many social workers are moving into agency work, as this gives them greater flexibility and higher pay than local authorities can offer. As a result, local authorities find they cannot recruit directly and are forced to turn to agencies at a higher cost.”

Ofsted also joined directors raising the issue of councils employing teams of agency staff, which it said was “distorting the workforce”.

It added: “Agency workers often have agreed terms and conditions, including more remote working, which can affect the quality of relationships they build up with children and their level of local knowledge. They often have agreed workloads and are more expensive than permanent staff, which can lower the department’s overall headcount and capacity.”

The inspectorate warned: “Staff shortages are creating significant challenges for the workers who do remain in the sector. Workloads are high and the demands of an already challenging job can become unsustainable.”

More follows