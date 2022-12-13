Anti-Racist Practice at Lincolnshire Children’s Services

The practice advisor team at Lincolnshire children’s services have recently delivered a number of full day anti-racist practice development days for our practitioners at the council.

Delivered by Ed Clayton children’s social worker/ practice advisor and Kim Khajehnoori, co-chair of ‘Identify’ staff support group, the training was well received by attendees with feedback including;

It was so interesting, emotive and I learnt a lot. Like someone else said this was some of the best training I have been on in a long time. I live by the fact that people will forget what you say but they will never forget how you made them feel. The impact of this training was intense but in a positive light. I have really been able to reflect on my own practice and how I will approach situations moving forward. (LCC social worker).

Excellent content and passionate delivery. Challenging content and forced me to consider my own actions. (LCC social worker).

I thought it was very interesting insightful and motivating to promote more positive conversations around different cultures and to educate more people about racism. I enjoyed the videos and personal stories it really resonated with me. (LCC early help worker).

The training is part of a broader move within Lincolnshire to better recognise and understand the diverse needs of the people we work with. Colleagues from the University of Lincoln were also involved in its development and have been busy themselves having recently launched the first ‘Black History Walking Tour’ of Lincoln through their ‘Reimagining Lincolnshire’ history project.

LCC children’s services are now working to further embed anti-racist practice within their teams starting with a roll out to practice leads in all children’s services teams.