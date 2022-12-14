Minimum price of home care to rise by 12% next year, says provider body

Photo: Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock

The minimum price commissioners should pay home care providers will rise by 11.8% next year due to increases in the national living wage and the impact of inflation on services’ costs.

That was the message from the Homecare Association as it announced that the minimum for 2023-24 would be £25.95, up from £23.20 currently.

The umbrella body’s annual calculation is based on the cost of complying with minimum wage legislation, while also paying for care workers’ travel time, mileage costs, other wage-related costs and providers’ operating costs and allowing for a 4% profit.

The association said next year’s rise was driven by a 9.7% rise in the national living wage – the pay floor for those aged 23 and over – and inflation in providers’ operating costs, including “sky-high fuel prices and rising rent, rates and utilities”. The living wage is due to rise from £9.50 to £10.42 per hour.

Councils paying ‘far below true cost of care’

However, the association warned that “too many” councils and NHS commissioners were procuring services at rates “far below the true cost of delivering care”.

Chief executive Jane Towson said: “Persistently underestimating providers’ costs risks diminishing the availability of services, the experience of the workforce, and providers’ ability to comply with the legal requirements placed on them.”

She said low fee rates were led directly to staff receiving “poor pay and terms and conditions of employment” and shortages of workers, as evidenced by the 13% vacancy rate in the sector as of March 2022, above the social care average of 11.7%. Vacancies across adult social care rose by more than half (52%) in the year to March 2022.

At the same time, 94% of directors reported that they did not have sufficient care staff in their areas to deliver services this winter, in response to an Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey carried out in October and November.

Pay care staff ‘much more than national living wage’ –

In response to the Homecare Association’s minimum price, ADASS chief executive Cathie Williams and its president, Sarah McClinton, said: “This report by the Homecare Association should be a powerful reminder of the human impact that poorly paid social care has on both workers and those drawing on support.

“Care work is highly skilled and all care workers should be paid more than the national living wage. If this were to be the case, we could make some inroads in maintaining the essential workforce needed so that older and disabled people can continue to access support and live life fully.”

However, they warned that the current situation left councils in “the invidious position of having to make decisions about paying providers more to retain staff at the same time as being very aware of the numbers of people waiting for or having insufficient care and support”.

While the government has provided councils and NHS leaders with £500m over the winter months to help speed up hospital discharges – including by funding home care – Williams and McClinton said it was not targeted at “the sustainable care and support that could prevent people from being hospitalised in the first place”.