Specialist child protection social workers to be piloted in DfE care review response

The appointment of specialist social workers to lead child protection cases will be piloted while a new framework will be introduced to support practitioners at the start of their careers, the government has said in its response to the care review.

The long-awaited children’s social care implementation strategy, published today by the Department for Education (DfE), also includes plans to support councils recruit up to 500 social work apprentices and consultative proposals on reducing authorities’ reliance on agency staff.

Announcing the strategy, children’s minister Claire Coutinho said: “Children in care deserve the same love and stability as everyone else. Yet we’ve seen from the two tragic murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson that more needs to be done to protect our most vulnerable children.

‘Strong relationships at heart of care system’

“Our wide-ranging reforms will put strong relationships at are the heart of the care system. From supporting our brilliant foster carers, kinship carers and social workers to getting early help to families and improving children’s homes, we want every child to get the support and protection they need.”

The strategy is the DfE’s response to the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel’s inquiry into the murders of Arthur and Star and the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) study of the children’s social care market, all issued last year.

DfE social care strategy: key points Funding: £200m in funding over two years. The care review called for £2.6bn over five years, with £1bn spent over the first two years.

£200m in funding over two years. The care review called for £2.6bn over five years, with £1bn spent over the first two years. Social work training and development: An early career framework will be established to support social workers in the years after graduation, as recommended by the care review.

An early career framework will be established to support social workers in the years after graduation, as recommended by the care review. Social work recruitment: Councils will be supported to recruit up to 500 more social work apprentices to help tackle staff shortages.

Councils will be supported to recruit up to 500 more social work apprentices to help tackle staff shortages. Agency social work: The DfE will consult on reducing local authorities’ reliance on agency social workers.

The DfE will consult on reducing local authorities’ reliance on agency social workers. Early help: £45m will be allocated for up to 12 ‘families first for children pathfinder’ areas to trial the care review proposal to introduce family help services, to provide “non-judgmental”, joined-up support for families affected by issues such as domestic abuse or poor mental health.

£45m will be allocated for up to 12 ‘families first for children pathfinder’ areas to trial the care review proposal to introduce family help services, to provide “non-judgmental”, joined-up support for families affected by issues such as domestic abuse or poor mental health. Child protection: Child protection lead practitioners, who will have received “advanced specialist training”, will be appointed to lead safeguarding cases in the pathfinder areas, as called for by the care review. In addition, the pathfinders will test the national panel’s proposal to set up multi-agency teams consisting of social workers, police officers and health professionals to carry out child protection work.

Child protection lead practitioners, who will have received “advanced specialist training”, will be appointed to lead safeguarding cases in the pathfinder areas, as called for by the care review. In addition, the pathfinders will test the national panel’s proposal to set up multi-agency teams consisting of social workers, police officers and health professionals to carry out child protection work. Kinship care: Kinship care placements will be “prioritised” by simplifying processes, while £9m will be spent on improving training and support for kinship carers. The government will also explore the case for the care review’s recommendations of a financial allowance and the extension of legal aid for those who become special guardians or responsible for children through child arrangements orders.

Kinship care placements will be “prioritised” by simplifying processes, while £9m will be spent on improving training and support for kinship carers. The government will also explore the case for the care review’s recommendations of a financial allowance and the extension of legal aid for those who become special guardians or responsible for children through child arrangements orders. Foster care: £25m will be spent on a carer recruitment and retention programme over the next two years focused on shortage areas, such as sibling groups, teenagers, unaccompanied children, parent and child placements and children who have suffered complex trauma. The care review called for the recruitment of 9,000 carers over three years. In addition, foster carers will receive an above-inflation rise in minimum allowances to deal with rising costs.

£25m will be spent on a carer recruitment and retention programme over the next two years focused on shortage areas, such as sibling groups, teenagers, unaccompanied children, parent and child placements and children who have suffered complex trauma. The care review called for the recruitment of 9,000 carers over three years. In addition, foster carers will receive an above-inflation rise in minimum allowances to deal with rising costs. Children in care and care leavers: £30m will be spent on family finding, befriending and mentoring programmes for looked-after children and care leavers, to help them find and maintain relationships, as the care review recommended. The suggested grant made available to children leaving care will increase from £2,000 to £3,000, while the bursary for those undertaking apprenticeships will rise from £1,000 to £3,000, broadly in line with care review recommendations.

£30m will be spent on family finding, befriending and mentoring programmes for looked-after children and care leavers, to help them find and maintain relationships, as the care review recommended. The suggested grant made available to children leaving care will increase from £2,000 to £3,000, while the bursary for those undertaking apprenticeships will rise from £1,000 to £3,000, broadly in line with care review recommendations. National standards and outcomes: The DfE will consult on a children’s social care national framework, as proposed by the review, setting expected outcomes for children and families that should be achieved by all local authorities.

The social work reforms trailed are broadly in line with recommendations from the care review and Arthur and Star reports.

Early career framework to be introduced

It has accepted the care review’s call for the establishment of an early career framework, replacing the assessed and supported year in employment once established. This would likely be in 2026, though the DfE said it would be trialled from this year.

This would provide two years of “consistent, high-quality support and development”, with “rigorous, supportive and fair assessment processes, which are integrated into the

development and training aspects of the programme”.

The care review recommended a five-year framework, with those who completed it gaining the status of expert practitioners.

The DfE said it would “look to develop an expert practitioner level of the ECF for years 3 to 5

post-qualifying”, creating “a cohort of highly trained social workers capable of dealing with the most complex cases and spreading best practice”.

Lead child protection practitioners

As recommended by the review, the DfE said it would pilot the introduction of a lead child protection practitioner in up to 12 areas that will also be trialling the care review’s proposed establishment of ‘family help’ teams to provide early intervention to families in need.

The department will also test the headline recommendation from the national panel’s inquiry into Arthur and Star’s murders, namely the creation of multi-agency expert units to lead child protection cases in each area.

“We want a model of child protection where multi-agency practitioners work as a team on a day-to-day basis, to provide better consistency and robust critical thinking and challenge to each other when making child protection decisions,” it said.

However, it has rejected the care review’s recommendation to abolish the independent reviewing officer role, though it said it would look to review and strengthen the role.

Action on agency social work

The care review also proposed a number of measures to reduce the “inexcusably high” use of agency social workers.

These included restrictions on who can be hired and stricter adherence to regional agreements, plus funding to help councils set up not-for-profit staff banks that would be their first port of call for hiring temporary staff.

The DfE has set out proposals for national rules that local authorities would have to adhere to in engaging agency staff, in a consultation also published today.

It is proposing:

National price caps on what local authorities may pay per hour for locums.

A requirement for social workers who graduated in or after April 2024 to have a minimum of five years’ post-qualified experience working within children’s social care and completion of the ASYE to be appointed to an agency post.

A ban on agency project teams.

A requirement for employers to request and provide references for all agency social worker candidates.

That councils do not engage agency workers for a period of three months after they have left a substantive role within the same region (excluding certain exceptions).

A requirement for a minimum six-week notice period for agency social workers.

The collection and sharing of core agency and pay data, to support better workforce planning and the ability to monitor, enforce and assess the impact of the proposals.

These would be introduced from spring 2024.

It comes against the backdrop of increasingly severe pressures, with the proportion of vacant children’s social work posts in local authorities rising to one in five, and the number filled by agency staff to one in six, as of last June.

Councils ‘cannot wait’ for workforce support

Association of Directors of Children’s Services president Steve Crocker said he welcomed them but that the DfE’s proposed timescale for reform was too lengthy.

“It includes a range of sensible proposals but the timeline for implementation is too long, we cannot wait 15 months for change and urge government to progress the changes even more quickly.

“Local authorities are facing real recruitment and retention challenges now, particularly amongst our social workers which, in the short term, is leading to an increasing reliance upon agency staff to help us meet the growing levels of need we are seeing across our communities.

“At the same time, we are seeing increasingly aggressive recruitment tactics being employed by agencies to attract our staff and the costs of buying back their services spiralling.”

The latter charge has been rejected by agency leaders.

In response to the DfE’s proposals to reform agency work, Jonathan Wadsworth, managing director of the agency Charles Hunter Associates, said: “The consultation is proposing a clear attack on vital hard working agency social workers. It is seemingly an underhand tactic to forcibly make prospective agency workers go permanent. It is essential that all stakeholders remember the critical staffing shortages we face and that this is only going to make things worse.”

Lack of funded plan for social work – BASW

In its response to the DfE’s wider strategy, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) England said it “[did] not reveal a clear and funded plan on how to retain social workers in the children’s care system and ensure their working conditions are fit for their role”.

BASW England added: “The message from social workers is clear: high caseloads and complex cases increasing demand on the system has led to this crisis. The failure to address this sufficiently is concerning and a risk to vulnerable children and families.

“While extra funds for the recruitment of 500 children’s social care apprentices is positive, there seems nothing here to address the wishes of experienced social workers for a national review of their pay, terms, and working conditions to make sure the profession is properly supported.”

Regulator pledges focus on whole profession

Social Work England said it welcomed the DfE’s proposals and that its chief executive, Colum Conway, had been appointed to a “national practice group” that the department had established to oversee aspects of the reforms.

While the proposed reforms to social work would affect statutory practice with children and families, Conway said his priority would be to ensure a focus on the profession as a whole.

“While the focus of the strategy is on work with children and families, with our unique view across the entire social work profession, I am also keen to ensure that the development of statutory guidance can read across into all areas of social work,” he said.

“My role on the group will consider this principle of one social work profession to ensure that the public can have trust and confidence in their social worker at whatever stage of life they might need them.”

In an initial response, the Principal Children and Families Social Worker Network said: “As a principal social worker network, we are looking forward to reading and digesting the detail of the implementation strategy. We fully intend to utilise the collective skill, wisdom and expertise of the network to provide constructive feedback during the consultation period.”